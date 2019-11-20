ABERDEEN – For the next week or so, the Aberdeen Water Department will be flushing water lines throughout the city, which will ultimately improve water quality. The project was slated to begin Nov. 12, but adverse weather pushed the start date back to the beginning of this week.
“There could be some low pressure since we’re going to flush out full force some of the fire hydrants and blow offs, but the low pressure won’t last all day,” said department director Jason Roberson.
There are 59 identified locations on the northside of town that will be flushed to begin with, before the water department moves to the southside to continue.
“We’re going to pull a good bit of water down from the north end of town. That’s going to pull water from the northside – that 10-inch water line is going to pull the majority of the water on the northside, and we’re going to flush it down behind the dog pound.”
Water flushes for particular areas are required each year, but this project is the first time in a while that Aberdeen has had a citywide flush.
He said discolored water through the flush is nothing like having a boil water notice.
“Bear with us. You may have some discolored water. Check your clothes and sort the wash with white clothes. If your water is dingy, don’t do it right then. Run your cold water until it clears,” Roberson said. “As far as discoloration, certainly don’t consume it if your water is dirty or cook.”