ABERDEEN – Uneasy concerns have arisen about Saturday’s unity march following the surface of a May 29 Facebook post by one of its organizers, Michelle Stewart, which was fueled by her mood of the killing of George Floyd.
“It was in reference of what was going on in Minnesota dealing with George Floyd,” Stewart said, adding there’s no correlation between the post, the unity march or civil unrest in Aberdeen. “Since I’ve been promoting this march, I haven’t said anything about destroying downtown.
“One thing about it – you always have the right to post how you feel, and that’s how I felt after watching the video.”
Floyd died May 25, which sparked protests leading to violence across several cities beginning the following day.
Stewart’s May 29 post read, “I have plenty of white friends but baby black people are TIRED!!! So if it takes burning up some buildings BUUUUURN EM UUUPPP!!!!”
“I definitely said it, but you have to realize this stuff with George Floyd has been going on a long time. Just watching videos, African-Americans are tired. Anyone would be angry if you watched that video – anyone who has any feelings about a human life would be angry after watching that video. That’s how I felt after watching that video,” she said. “To screenshot something I wrote last month and say I’m promoting violence or a riot towards Aberdeen is ludicrous.
She has since removed the post from her Facebook.
“I have been promoting peace and unity for this march and will continue to push unity because that’s what it’s about. You can take whatever you want off my page, but I know what I mean and I know what I’m standing behind, and that’s keeping unity for Saturday. I’m definitely not bringing any negative vibes or encouraging anyone with negative vibes to come Saturday because that’s not the issue.
“My mentors and the people helping me put this thing together, we all have good intentions,” she said.
Saturday's unity march will leave from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department at 10 a.m. and proceed to the steps of City Hall for a short program.