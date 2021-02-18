ABERDEEN – Even though the location of Aberdeen’s Veteran Services Office (VSO) has changed from American Legion Post 26 to the Monroe County Chancery Building, the range of benefits available for veterans are still the same and continue to expand.
The chancery building is located at 201 W. Commerce St., and the VSO is located on the third floor. There is handicap access on the west side of the building.
“I think it’s in a better position for veterans. We have capability for the handicap to come up by elevator. We’re capable of retrieving DD [Form] 214s, their separation papers,” said Dee Prisock, who works in the office.
Aberdeen Veteran Services Officer James Scott said at the former location, either he or veterans had to make trips to the chancery building to retrieve such documents if they didn’t already have them.
The office’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Fridays are for appointments only.
People may reach the office by calling 661-4012 or 436-9191, and the fax number is 369-4651. Either Scott or Prisock will tell veterans calling ahead any information they need to bring.
The transition of the office began with board of supervisors’ approval in November, and the move was in January.
“We’ve had a lot of people and we’ve been busy. A lot of people have other business they can take care of while they’re in the same building,” Prisock said.
A number of services
As of the latest report prepared by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, $11,893,651 worth of pension and compensation were paid from the Veterans Affairs to Monroe County veterans. In 2018, the total of compensation and pension was $10,206,000.
According to the report, Monroe County’s veteran population in 2019 was 2,304, compared to 2,441 in 2016’s report.
“We have health insurance for anyone who is a veteran. We have compensation and pensions for veterans and/or widows,” Prisock said.
Scott said there is also aid and attendance services available.
“If a veteran goes to the hospital, and the doctor says it’s better to keep them in the house and they want someone to take care of them, we offer aid and attendance. They’ll pay somebody to come in to take care of that veteran,” he said.
People can also be connected with veteran nursing homes for care.
“It costs a lot less for the veteran and it’s very cost-effective for the spouses as well,” Prisock said.
Headstones and footstones are available for veterans after they die, and there’s no cost. Additionally, the county sets them at gravesites.
Outside of Monroe County, there is a volunteer transportation network to the Jackson VA Clinic for veterans. It includes departures from the Columbus community-based outreach clinic and Starkville’s Walmart parking lot. Both routes are on Tuesdays, with Columbus departing at 6:30 a.m. and Starkville leaving at 7 a.m.
For more information about this service, call Lawrence Lee at 425-5533 or the Columbus clinic at 244-0391.
Scott added there is a free legal service program for veterans. For more information, visit www.msva.ms.gov/legal-clinic or call (877) 203-5632.
The local VSOs have a new software system linked to the VA and other counties, which helps access information. VetraSpec is a secure online veterans claim network.
“Rather than having to mail in forms and applications, we can now use VetraSpec to directly send it to the VA. They provide us the forms and information from the VA that is helpful to us,” Prisock said.
Veterans’ success stories
Several veterans are served by both the Aberdeen and Amory Veteran Services Offices, which can lead to numerous benefits, including savings on medications.
Donald and Glynda Guydow of Amory credited a connection to Prisock and her help in securing less expensive prescription costs for him.
“What helped me the most was on medication. It has to be quite a bit what I’ve saved because a lot of my medicine is pretty expensive,” said Donald, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a first loader on a large gun, which contributed to his hearing issues.
Glynda noted one of his pills was going to cost $60, but the VA is now paying for it. She added Prisock did a recheck about his available benefits, which increased from 30 percent to 100 percent.
Terrance Clark, a U.S. Army veteran from Wren, said he’s been helped in getting his VA disability and his percentage of benefits being raised to 100 percent.
“They won’t stop until they get the answers to the questions,” he said, complimenting Prisock’s help.
Dan West of Athens served in the early 1970s with the U.S. Army but wasn’t aware he was eligible for VA health benefits until recent years.
“I paid $700-something a month for years and years and finally got hooked up with the VA,” he said. “The VA has been real helpful. I can get prescriptions at a real low co-pay. The health benefits – I got hooked up with the outpatient services in Columbus.”
He added he received his COVID-19 vaccination there when he couldn’t find it anywhere else.
Earnest Knight of Amory, who was drafted in 1969 by the Army and fought in the Vietnam War, signed up for benefits in 2015 and in 90 days was drawing 60 percent of his benefits. He is now drawing 100 percent.
“I was drawing Social Security, and that’s all the income I had coming in after I retired. That 100 percent helped me a bunch,” he said. “All my medicine is free. I go to the VA doctor in Tupelo. All I have to do when my prescription gets low is call it in, and it’s mailed to me. Once I got 100 percent, my wife was eligible for CHAMPVA benefits. She can go to any doctor or any hospital, and it doesn’t cost anything. Her medicine is free.”
Mike Reeves of Amory, who retired after 21 years with the National Guard, was unaware of benefits he was eligible to receive.
“The word doesn’t really get passed around. The representatives at the [veteran services] offices sit down and talk to you about everything you have to apply for. Unless you just look around on the internet, you don’t know what you can apply for,” he said.
Reeves said his VA benefits helped for his son to attend Itawamba Community College.
Donald said anyone who is service connected should contact one of the county’s VSOs to take advantage of benefits.