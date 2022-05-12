ABERDEEN – A motion during May 3’s board of aldermen meeting to change who holds the title of vice mayor was met with opposition from the board member who has held the place for nearly two years.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull made a motion, seconded by Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, to appoint Ward 5 Alderman John Allen as vice mayor. When the current administration took office in July 2020, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth was appointed to the position.
“First of all, this is not a new term, so you can’t just do that without having cause,” Garth said, insisting it’s not allowed through the city’s charter.
Later in the meeting, Devaull said the reasoning was because Garth will not participate and work with Mayor Charles Scott. Her response was Scott sets times when she’s not available.
City attorney Bob Faulks later read a section from the charter, saying when the mayor is unable to fulfill duties for various reasons or when the office is vacated for certain reasons, aldermen have the power to appoint a vice mayor.
“We went through and amended the charter in 2004, I think, and I don’t remember it changing that up. There could be an occasion lots of times during a term to appoint a mayor pro-temp. I don’t think the way it’s written, it limits you to doing it just one time,” he said.
As of the day of the board meeting, Faulks had not researched the matter in depth. When asked by Garth, he said he can’t remember the appointment being made more than once in a term but said the charter’s provision makes it sound as if the board isn’t limited to only one appointment during a four-year term.
“As far as the seat as vice mayor, I consider it an honor to be considered. I didn’t expect it to be as controversial,” Allen said during his input. “I’m sorry for the interruption it has caused.”
Garth threatened to turn in paperwork to state officials the following day alleging Scott and Devaull are not legally entitled to their elected positions.
“I have been working with two illegal people in two seats that’s not legal but I promise you, play with me if you want to. It’s not even about the little title, but I will show you what nastiness is. I will send all your paperwork down to Jackson and I will personally drive down there myself,” Garth said.
At one point, Scott said Garth was out of order and asked for police chief Quinell Shumpert to remove her from the board room, but Shumpert said he didn’t know the legality of removing her. Later in the meeting, however, Chestine Clay was removed from the board room for speaking out of turn.
In the roll call of the vice mayor vote, Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes were both silent, and Allen abstained. Devaull and Odom both voted yes.
In a related matter, aldermen approved appointments valid through the end of the administration, which is May 7, 2024, for Melissa Moore as city clerk, Faulks as city attorney and Shane Tompkins as city judge.
A line item on the agenda to appoint a city chaplain on a six-month rotation was not addressed.
Infrastructure matters
Aldermen took action on pursuing grant funding for water system improvements, including a 200,000-gallon water tank in Egypt and a chemical buildings project.
“The total is $4 million dollars. The match is $2 million dollars,” Scott said. “We’re a city water system, but 90 percent of this will be out in the county on Egypt Road and we’ll support Prairie.”
The previous day, the board of supervisors approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to go towards the match. Scott said $1 million in city ARPA funds will be used for the remainder of the match, if awarded.
In addition to applying for the grant, Calvert-Spradling Engineers was approved for needed services with the project.
In other business, board members approved for city engineer Dustin Dabbs to apply for emergency road and bridge repair funds.
“Basically, this is part of the relief put out through congress, and some of the money is going to MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) and some of it will go to DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) for water and sewer. There will be another round when we come back to talk about water and sewage,” Dabbs said. “It’s mainly for emergency road and bridge repair but with the criteria we have, I feel like some of the streets we already have on our lists and some of the projects we already have on our list are eligible.”
He noted projects such as paving Highway 8 and Matubba and Meridian streets and a drainage project on Parkway Street being contenders for funding.
In a related matter, aldermen approved to advertise for bids for road materials for the city’s street improvement program.
Aldermen also approved to advertise for bids for interior improvements at the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new building, which will be located alongside Meridian Street on the Stevens Auction Company property.
When asked, Dabbs said the cost could be generally between $750,000 to $1 million but he said he will compile a more detailed cost estimate. The cost could lead to a bond issue.
During his input, Scott said he traveled to Jackson the previous week to meet with state officials about potential grant funding for the M&O Depot. He also expressed appreciation to Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett for providing a resource to help with other potential projects.
Devaull voiced frustration during his input about tires being dumped alongside Peacock Alley.
“Whenever they get caught, whoever it is, the City of Aberdeen will pursue the highest legal authority we can. We’ve got the street department working on stuff and they go down and clean that up, and it’s heartbreaking for them to pick up tires when they could be working on something else,” he said.
Later during her input, Garth raised concerns about a member of the Aberdeen School Board potentially missing a certain number of meetings due to work obligations.
Haynes’ request was approved to use the park and recreation department’s van last Friday to take a senior citizens group from High Street Community Center for a lunch in Tupelo provided by the Haynes Foundation.