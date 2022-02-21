ABERDEEN – A career goal of graduating from marketing college was recently accomplished by Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, who is now a certified travel marketing professional.
“It’s a huge commitment and dedication to continue the program being staged out through several years,” she said. “It was always a huge financial obstacle but through networking and through the rural tourism association, I was awarded a scholarship.”
The scholarship was worth $5,000.
The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) Marketing College, held in Georgia, is a professional development program focused on travel marketing. Courses include customer service, vacation research, tourism advertising, media relations, digital marketing and crisis management.
Robbins is one of 1,296 travel industry professionals who have earned this designation. Due to COVID-19, the three-year program turned into a four-year program for her class. She has also spoken at two different industry conferences, both as a first-year student and as a graduate of marketing college.
Students in the program represent areas such as visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce, hotels and attractions.
“The ideas and promotions, they’re not a copy from someone else but when you go to conferences, your mind is able to generate ideas because of the environment you’re in. You’re in an excited environment about tourism,” Robbins said of projects.
The travel marketing professional program focuses on areas such as how tourism is an economic driver in the community and strategic marketing techniques for the tourism industry.
“The relationships, the networking, the partnerships that you find, those resources are priceless. There are best practices takeaways. There’s also just as much from the personal relationships on topics like, ‘Well how did you do your festival?’ ‘How did you find funding?’ Those are just as important as what you gain through the educational information,” Robbins said. “It’s an industry where we want to help each other to help further all of our destinations.”
“In the height of the pandemic and the government-mandated shutdown, our instructors reached out to us to offer advice and for mentoring sessions,” she said. “The key takeaway was, ‘Now is not a time to panic but a time to develop new products.’”
As a result, implementation of the Aberdeen Black History Trail and the City Hall Wall of Fame; adding map stands downtown; and securing funding for the city’s storm shelter art project came to be throughout 2021. Looking ahead, she hopes to add additional murals for a mural trail under development.
Since starting her role as visitors bureau director in 2010, the sales tax revenue for Aberdeen restaurants and hotels has increased by 23 percent.
More recently, Aberdeen has witnessed widespread exposure through a presence in three national magazines, five billboards in three states and in the Mississippi tour guide.