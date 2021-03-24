ABERDEEN – Ward 1 voters can go to the polls April 20 to choose between current board of aldermen member Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull, who challenged the results of last summer’s runoff earlier this year.
Devaull received 44 percent of the votes in the June 16, 2020 runoff, compared to Holliday’s 56 percent. The two candidates will be the only ones on the ballot. In early March, Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr. signed an order for a new election to be held following points heard in January’s election contest in Monroe County Circuit Court. There was enough evidence through testimony of voter fraud, irregularities with absentee ballots and disruptions at the polling place to constitute a new election.
“The judge ordered for the governor – which is kind of unusual – to set the dates, and it came back April 20 or 27. We’ve got to determine which of those dates fits our criteria,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
Aldermen approved the earlier date, with Holliday recusing himself from the vote.
The city must use the same protocol for the special election as it does any other election.
City attorney Walter Zinn Jr., who represented Holliday in the election contest, asked if the city has to declare Holliday’s seat vacant, saying there needs to be an interim until the election is held if so. Allen said it was not addressed in the court order.