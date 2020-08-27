ABERDEEN – What started with a recent community meeting hosted by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth is stemming into the ward’s first cleanup day Aug. 29. The intention is to be an example for citizens of Aberdeen’s other four wards to follow suit to make positive impacts.
“She had us brainstorm some ideas of how we can better our community. We’ll get a group of people to clean up our ward once or twice a month. We want to beautify it and bring it back to the way it was,” said Rhonda Moore.
She, Anneice Riddle and Linda Record are leading each of the cleanups.
The cleanup days are not limited to just Ward 2 residents, as they’re community efforts.
Moore hopes the cleanup days will bring people in the community together as one.
“We’re asking everybody who’s free next Saturday to show up and start cleaning up,” Moore said. “We’re trying to motivate people to clean up the streets, ditches and their own yards. We’re just trying to start a motivational movement to beautify our city.”
The cleanup day begins at 8 a.m. beginning at the High Street Community Center. Gloves, garbage bags and water will be available to the volunteers.