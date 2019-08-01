ABERDEEN – Two women accused in separate murder cases from earlier this year were indicted in Monroe County Circuit Court July 31 for first-degree murder with deliberate design. An indictment is a formal charge of a serious crime.
Ellen Huebner, 46, was charged with murder March 4 after she turned herself in to authorities. The body of her husband, Steven, was discovered at their home alongside Buck Road days after he was reported missing by co-workers at the Columbus Air Force Base.
Court records state the murder happened between Feb. 24 and March 1. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
Huebner is being represented by West Point attorney Mark Cliett.
In the second case, Lillian Lee Cayson, 31, who allegedly shot and killed Mose L. Daniels April 16, was indicted.
The Aberdeen Police Department investigated the case and arrested Cayson after witnesses said she shot Daniels at 609 Baptist Street. Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the next day the incident stemmed from a car being repossessed.
He said Cayson told representatives at the place Daniels bought a van from where it was being hidden since payments hadn’t been made. Shumpert said that ultimately led to a confrontation that ended with Cayson allegedly shooting Daniels.
Cayson is being represented by public defendant Luanne Thompson.
She was arrested a short time later at her residence alongside North Matubba Street.
Judge Kelly Mims made conditions in both cases that Huebner and Cayson could not travel out of state without permission from the court, they must report to court every term and they cannot have contact with family member of the victims.
Both women remain free on $150,000 bonds.