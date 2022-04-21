ABERDEEN – A matter discussed in and out of Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission meetings was acted upon April 11 after commissioners approved a principal use permit to be given to an adult daycare located inside a house alongside Maple Street.
Zoning questions have surrounded the business since it is located in an R-3 residential area, which allows for multi-family uses such as apartments.
“That’s been the argument about how can a commercial [business] go into it but if you look at it, R-3 has several commercial businesses that it allows in its zone,” said city inspector Roy Haynes.
He added city attorney Bob Faulks gave input and said the business is legal.
Haynes’ research indicated the adult daycare could not accommodate more than 16 people at a time, including staff members.”
He added the city’s fire marshal has inspected the building and checked off on it.
“In doing my research, it is a commercial business but in the IBC (International Building Code), which is the commercial code, it sends me back to the residential code. When it sends me back to the residential code, it sends me back to an R-3 community,” Haynes said.
Zoning commission president Eddie Buchanan asked what the difference is between what this business offers and what senior citizen activities are offered at the High Street Community Center, and Haynes said there’s no difference.
“There’s two different sides – a medical daycare and a social daycare. All she is providing is somewhere where they can come out and hang out,” Haynes said. “When you look at what the use of the building is versus a medical establishment, she falls into a principal use as a group dwelling. She’s not there 24 hours. She’s not staying overnight. The people she’s taking care of are more or less able to take care of themselves and do things.”
In other business, Haynes passed along a matter discussed during April 5’s board of aldermen meeting regarding questions about the planning and zoning commission’s integrity.
During the aldermen meeting, a WCBI interview about the adult daycare was noted, which included interviews with Mayor Charles Scott and planning and zoning commission secretary Jim Edwards, who said he was asked to comment on the matter. Edwards said he was speaking as an individual and not as a board member to relay safety concerns about the business and that zoning business couldn’t be accomplished because the two previous meetings were canceled.
Haynes said during last week’s meeting that city employees don’t comment about city business on Facebook.
After discussion, planning and zoning commissioners approved to make a recommendation to the board of aldermen to permanently expel Edwards from serving on the board.
They also approved for Eddie Buchanan to continue as chairman, Anneice Riddle to serve as vice chair and Chestine Clay to serve as secretary. Those present for the meeting in-person were Buchanan, Riddle and Clay, while Charles Hodges and Bobby Butler were present by telephone.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Roy and [city engineer] Dustin [Dabbs] have been working a lot on infrastructure changes, and we will be bringing that for you all to go through and put eyes on it so we can move forward and upgrade our city ordinances and documents that need to bring us up,” Scott said.