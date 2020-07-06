ABERDEEN – The remainder of the new administration of city government will be decided by voters July 7, as polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. People can also vote in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall or take advantage of curbside voting at City Hall Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. by calling 369-8588.
City Hall will be closed July 3 in observance of Independence Day, but the city clerk’s office will be open July 4 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. The deadline to vote absentee is noon that day, and the deadline for mail-in absentees to be received is July 6 at 5 p.m.
“It’s so important for people to vote because these people are deciding the future of Aberdeen from taxes to street improvements and everything that involves your city,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.
For the mayor’s race, incumbent Maurice Howard will face Toni Reece and Mike Bunch. Howard and Bunch are running as Independents, and Reece is running as a Democrat. A third Independent mayoral candidate, Cecil Belle, withdrew from the race two weeks ago.
Between the June 2 and June 16 Democratic primaries and run-off, Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 aldermen seats have been determined, as Nicholas Holliday, Lady B. Garth, Edward Haynes and John Allen will take office July 7. Henry Randle secured the chief of police race in the run-off.
The Ward 4 alderman seat will also be decided July 7, as voters will choose between incumbent Carolyn Odom, who is running as a Democrat, and Harold Holliday Jr., who is running Independent.
All ballots will include Randle’s name and the names of the three mayoral candidates. Each ward’s ballot will have the specific alderman or alderwoman’s name on them with spaces for write-ins in each race. Write-ins only count toward results in the event of a death, resignation, withdrawal or removal of a candidate.
In comparison to June 2’s Democratic primary, there were 312 fewer people who participated in June 16’s run-off. In Ward 3, 40 fewer people participated, there were 18 fewer people in Ward 4 and in Ward 5, 31 fewer people cast votes June 16.
In Ward 1, though, 55 more people voted in the run-off, and there were 81 more people who voted in Ward 2 compared to the primary.
“In my tenure here, I’ve seen three or four elections where the alderman got in with just a few votes. Your vote is your voice, and you’re voting for the people who make decisions about utility rates, cable franchise fess and garbage rates,” Benson said. “It’s just like if you don’t fill out your census form. With not participating in that, it takes away money from the school and state and federal representation.”
New voters wanting to participate in Tuesday’s general election must have registered by June 7 to be eligible.
“If you changed your address, it’s the responsibility of voters to use their correct addresses. The election is limited to people who are registered and live inside the city limits. They must also have valid identification,” Benson said.
The new administration will be sworn in July 7 following results of the general election, and the board of aldermen will have its first meeting afterwards that night.