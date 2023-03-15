mcj-2021-09-01-news-aberdeen-port.jpg

Mayor Charles Scott shared the news last week of more than $803,000 awarded for the dock at Aberdeen's port.

 COURTESY/TENN-TOM WATERWAY

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen received notification last week of an $803,000 grant for continued port improvements. The latest funding will go towards the dock.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you