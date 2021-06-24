ABERDEEN - According to city clerk Melissa Moore, absentee voting for the special election for the police chief's race begins Friday, June 24. Polls will be open July 6 for the special election.
People may vote absentee in the city clerk’s office, located at City Hall, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The office will also be open the next two Saturdays – June 26 and July 3 – from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting.
The deadline to vote absentee is July 3.
Mississippi does not allow early voting.