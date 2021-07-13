ABERDEEN – Absentee voting will begin July 14 at the city clerk’s office for the July 27 runoff for police chief.
The city clerk’s office is located in City Hall, and people may vote absentee weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The office will also be open July 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Quinell Shumpert and Tony Tillman will face off in the runoff to fill the seat of Henry Randle, who passed away from cancer May 16.
Tillman received 540 votes, or 38.57 percent, and Shumpert received 485 votes, or 34.64 percent. Acting assistant police chief Chris Dobbins received 231 votes, or 16.5 percent, and Lee Johnson received 144 votes, or 10.29 percent.
Tillman advanced to a runoff against Randle in last year’s Democratic primary, ultimately receiving 44 percent of the vote compared to Randle’s 56 percent. While last year’s race was Tillman’s first time to run for police chief, Shumpert has been an Aberdeen police chief candidate several times.
For last week’s special election, there were 1,289 election day ballots cast and 111 counted absentees. Initial election day ballot results followed the similar percentage totals before absentees were counted.
Last week’s turnout at the polls equated to less than half of the city’s registered voters.
In comparison, 1,681 registered voters participated in last summer’s general election, and 1,437 voters cast ballots in a special election this spring for the mayor’s seat, with 1,491 participating in that race’s runoff.
During its meeting last week, the board of aldermen approved the cost for special election systems and software, which totaled $8,980, in addition to ballot printing at 34 cents a piece.
Those who qualify for absentee voting are:
• Enlisted or commissioned members of any component of the U.S. Armed Forces or a spouse or dependent of such member.
• A member of the Merchant Marines or American Red Cross or spouse or dependent of such member.
• A disabled war veteran who is a patient in any hospital or a spouse or dependent of such a veteran.
• A civilian attached to and serving outside of the U.S. with any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces or with the Merchant Marines or American Red Cross or a dependent of such a civilian.
• A trained or certified emergency response provider deployed during the absentee voting period, on Election Day or during any state of emergency declared by the President of the United States or governor of any state within the United States.
• A citizen of Mississippi temporarily residing outside the territorial limits of the United States and District of Columbia.
• A student, teacher or administrator at a college, university or grade school whose studies or employment at such an institute necessitates his or her absence from the county or a spouse or dependent of such a student, teacher or administrator who maintains a common domicile outside the city of voting residence with such student, teacher or administrator.
• Any person who will be outside the county on Election Day.
• Any person who has a temporary or permanent physical disability.
• Any person who is 65 or older.
• Any person, spouse or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability, who is hospitalized outside of his or her county of residence or more than 50 miles away from his or her residence and will be with such person on Election Day.
• A member of the congressional delegation, or a spouse or dependent of a member of the congressional delegation.
• A person who is required to be at work on Election Day during the times at which the polls will be open.
Early voting is not allowed in Mississippi.