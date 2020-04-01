SMITHVILLE – Access Family Health Services is sharing in $1.4 million worth of funds for Mississippi community health centers through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $100 million to 1,381 health centers nationwide. For Mississippi, Access was one of 20 such centers to receive funding, and its allocation totaled $59,127.
“The funding is limited to use for testing supplies, telehealth and personal protection equipment for staff. We were a little ahead of the curve,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.