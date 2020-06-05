SMITHVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded $9.3 million to 188 rural health centers in Mississippi through the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing awards.
Through three rounds of funding, Access Family Health Services has been awarded $962,391 in whole, with the latest funds totaling $230,569.
“We will be submitting our budget next week and we’re looking at how our other funds are holding up,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford last week. “We’ve been limited on what we can purchase with PPE [personal protective equipment]. We’re looking at the possibility of another wave and looking at being prepared to handle patients through the fall, winter and next flu season.”
Access Family Health Services is also taking into consideration any needs that may arise dealing with students in the upcoming school year.
Locally, Access has hosted drive-thru testing sites in Smithville and Nettleton through funds awarded.
“For us at health centers, it’s been specific to nasal swabs,” she said, adding there is a growing public interest in antibody tests. “Our approach has been to identify the active cases to help prevent the spread.”
Funding for Access has also provided for PPE, expanding telehealth and transportation needs such as getting patients to clinics and getting medication to them.