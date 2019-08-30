SMITHVILLE – ACCESS Family Health Services earned a Silver Badge as a Health Center Quality Leader by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Those that achieved the Silver Badge are among the top 20 percent of health centers in the country and only one of three CHCs in Mississippi with the Health Center Quality Leaders designation.
“The Health Center Quality Leader designation is one of the most coveted by community health centers nationally” said Marilyn Sumerford, CEO of ACCESS Family Health Services. “For ACCESS, it shows that our investment in people and technology is resulting in better patient outcomes. For patients with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, that means improved quality and quantity of life and for the healthcare system, it results in lower costs. It’s one thing to say that you provide quality care, but having it validated with hard data from your entire population that’s been benchmarked against all health centers in the nation – that makes us want to work even harder. I could not be prouder of our amazing team.”
ACCESS Family Health Services is one of Mississippi’s 21 Community Health Centers. Sixteen Mississippi CHCs received quality improvement grant awards this month from HRSA, totaling $1,366,534.
“Community health centers are working hard to improve quality of primary health care in Mississippi,” said Janice Sherman, CEO of the Community Health Center Association. “We applaud their commitment to work in rural and underserved areas to provide quality primary care to Mississippians.”
The mission of ACCESS Family Health Services is to provide affordable, comprehensive, healthcare and education for our communities with superior service.
The Community Health Center Association of Mississippi supports its members in their collaborative efforts, and advocates for the provision of equal access to quality comprehensive health care services and for the elimination of health disparities in the state.