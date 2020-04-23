SMITHVILLE – Access Family Health Services will host a one-day drive-thru testing April 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for people showing symptoms of coronavirus and those who have had recent exposure to someone who has tested positive.
Access has a limited number of tests and personal protective equipment, so it’s important for the people meeting those two categories to be served.
“We’re asking for people to come who are really having symptoms that are consistent with it, even if they’re not coughing but have had a bad headache, if they’re really achy and having flu-like symptoms and had a sudden onset and are running fever,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.
People who live in a household with someone who tested positive or have been within six feet of someone who has tested positive are recommended to be tested as well.
Access staff members will screen and ask a brief questionnaire to people about symptoms and exposure. Information people will be given include behavioral health tips and what to do when they’re waiting for the results of tests.