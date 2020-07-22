Access Family Health Services’ Smithville and Nettleton clinics will host a vaccine fair for students July 23 ahead of the beginning of the new school year. It’s a joint effort with Molina Healthcare, and appointments are mandatory.
Smithville’s clinic, located at 60021 Monroe St., will host its vaccine fair from 9 a.m. until noon, and parents should contact Heidi Nelson at 651-4637 to schedule an appointment.
Nettleton’s clinic will host its fair from 2 until 4 p.m. at 182 W. Main St. Appointments can be made by calling Denise Chism at 963-5050.
“We’re trying to get kids vaccines before schools,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford. “We feel like it’s a great opportunity. There’s a lot of uncertainty, and people don’t need to skip that part because it’s important.”
Students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and a $25 gift card. A Mississippi Immunization Form 121 will be provided.