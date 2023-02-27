NETTLETON – In early January, Access Family Health Services’ Nettleton medical clinic added Dr. Adam Guntharp as a provider. The Pontotoc native grew up with a strong family connection to health care.
His grandfather, Dr. James Speck, practiced family medicine in Ecru, and his parents, Melissa and Keith, are both pharmacists.
“I had the privilege to work with my grandfather for a few months before he hung up his coat,” he said. “It was almost destined for me to go into the medical field, and probably the biggest inspiration was my granddad. He practiced the kind of medicine I want to practice – the hometown rural medicine where you get to know your neighbors and take care of folks and see that long progression of care from kids to the elderly.”
Guntharp graduated from Pontotoc High School before pursuing his bachelor’s degree in biology from Ole Miss and William Carey University in Hattiesburg for medical school.
“Once I got my doctorate, I went to the Family Medicine Residency Center in Tupelo. I did three years of training there, got board certified in family medicine and have been a solo practitioner for about a year and six months,” he said.
Before coming to Nettleton, he practiced at Friendship Clinic in Ecru. He was attracted to Access because of its mission to help rural communities, which aligned with how he practices medicine.
“I’m excited to join the Access team and gain the trust of my potential patients here in Nettleton and surrounding communities,” he said.
Access Family Medical Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford thinks the addition of Guntharp help in providing more comprehensive services in Nettleton, noting certified family nurse practitioner Katie Davis has done a great job.
She also noted Guntharp is part of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholars Program.
At Access, Guntharp’s biggest emphasis will be on chronic care and preventative medicine.
“I’m more than capable about managing complex medical conditions and coordinating with specialties, but my real passion is trying to prevent the complex medical conditions on the front end so that way you have a long healthy life,” he said.
Guntharp is available Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.
