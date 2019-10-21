With each school year comes the potential of school bus accidents. Local authorities urge drivers to do their part to prevent them by paying more attention to the road and following simple safety tips.
Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan relates to the frustration of many who are concerned for the safety of children being transported to and from school.
“People don’t respect anything these days. Drivers’ attentions are on their cell phones rather than the road,” he said.
According to Monroe County School District (MCSD) Transportation Director Kevin Threadgill, a minor two-vehicle accident involving one of the district’s school buses occurred last month.
“The students and bus driver did not suffer any injuries. This accident did not happen while students were unloading the bus. According to the police report, the driver of a car was headed west, and the bus was headed east. The driver of the car struck the bus when the car veered into the lane of the oncoming bus,” he said.
Whether a cell phone contributed to the accident or not was not reported. The constant use of hand-held technology is viewed as a major distraction to safe driving.
Per legislation passed in 2015, sending or reading text messages, emails or social media messages while driving in Mississippi is subject to a $100 fine, although making and receiving phone calls is still legal.
Threadgill hopes warning lights that flash more brightly and quickly will better attract the attention of drivers who may be divided between watching the road and using cell phones.
“The MCSD takes the safety and security of our students seriously. Last year, the MCSD started the process of installing strobe lights on our bus fleet. Once completed, all amber warning lights and stop signs on each bus will strobe, making the visibility of those warning systems enhanced,” he said.
Monaghan urges drivers to discipline their driving habits while sharing roads with school buses and other vehicles. He recalled an incident involving a school bus in his jurisdiction when a driver was pulled over and ticketed for passing around a stopped school bus on the right side where passengers board and unload.
“Look while you drive. Pay attention to what is happening in traffic. Anticipate what could happen,” he said.
Among the most common understood rules of the road is simple driver’s courtesy known as yielding right of way.
Per the American Safety Council, the right of way must be yielded to other drivers where a yield sign is posted and in instances such as pedestrians at a crosswalk, blind pedestrians with guide dogs and/or white canes, at uncontrolled intersections where vehicles are already in the intersection, at T-intersections where you must yield to vehicles on the through road and to any oncoming traffic when making a left turn.
Veteran educator Phil Hoots has conducted school bus drivers’ safety training across northeast Mississippi for several years. He urges a driver’s first reaction when seeing a school bus is to slow down.
“Watch for the eight-light warning system to come on, which indicates that the bus is preparing to stop,” he said. “It is illegal to pass a bus with the warning lights on.”
Hoots moreover warned that if it can be proven that the driver of the violating vehicle was texting while driving, an additional penalty will apply.
The safety council further advises that drivers should never assume what other drivers may do. Drivers should never insist on the right of way nor attempt to force their way into traffic, especially if a school bus is near.
“The cargo on a school bus can’t be replaced,” Hoots said.