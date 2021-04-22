NETTLETON – Family members of Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan have joined with him to set up a bank account to help the family of the late Jyrea Ivy.
The 6-year-old Shannon Primary School student lost his life in an April 6 motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 45 and Martin Luther King Avenue.
The account is set up through Renasant Bank under God’s Angel Jyrie, and the last four digits of the account are 7122.
For more information, contact Monaghan’s daughter, Dana Schmidt, on Facebook.
Monaghan previously set up an account at BancorpSouth for Jamonte Guines, the driver of the vehicle Ivy was traveling in when the accident happened. Donations can be made at any BancorpSouth branch in Mississippi, and they will go to assist his family with medical expenses.
Guines, a Nettleton High School senior, has undergone several surgeries since the accident and remains in the hospital.