As Census Day approaches on April 1, the Monroe Journal is presenting a series of stories stressing the importance of participation for an accurate count. Accurate census counts translate to a number of benefits such as funding for roads, grants and education. The effects of the census resonate for several years to come.
Through the 2010 U.S. census, Monroe County had a total count of 36,989 residents. According to a 2018 census estimate, the number decreased to 35,564.
A population decrease could possibly translate to a decrease of available resources and even shift government district lines.
“We’re all preaching at the same time. The more people counted, the more funds that come down to the county,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Fulton Ware.
The census compiles a number of factors such as the number of residents in the county, city and school district, age demographics, household income, educational background and number of veterans. All the data can be used in a variety of ways such as economic development and educational funding.
A tool for funding
Census data about economic status can help determine the amounts of grants the county is eligible for and how much of a match it must put up in return. Even for individuals, it can determine amounts for government assistance.
“Take someone who has a lot of rental property. The tenants of some places may not pay as much because the government does. Those figures come from an impoverished area through the census,” said retired county road manager Sonny Clay. “I remember years ago, the 4th and 5th [supervisor] districts, with the number of people over 65 and because income was lower than average, they were eligible for a free storm shelter. People need to realize it’s important to get counted but also important to report their economic status.”
Census data opens opportunities for local governments to capitalize on federal assistance.
“We may not agree with all of the federal programs out there, from a personal standpoint, but they’re not going away. We need to reach out there and try to get them,” Clay said. “I think the board of supervisors would be neglecting its duties to not push the county to be eligible for any federal dollar out there.”
One of the federal programs the county has historically participated in dealt with upgrading existing housing, thanks to census data.
“We want to see everybody prosper but we’re not all the same, and some people need help. The purpose of these grants is to enhance the quality of life for everyone, but you can’t be enhanced if you’re not counted,” Clay said.
The need for infrastructure funding is an ongoing struggle for cities and counties throughout the nation as roads and bridges are aging.
State Aid road funds go towards the maintenance of county roads and bridges, and available funding is derived from road miles, assessed value and population from accurate census counts.
“I was optimistic the federal government would’ve come up with an infrastructure program by now. There may be a chance if when they come out with a program we don’t get as much funding for roads and bridges because the population has dropped,” Clay said.
Reshaping district lines
Monroe County has five supervisor districts, three constable districts and three justice court judge districts. On a countywide scope, a 10 percent deviation of census numbers could lead to redistricting those districts.
Redistricting is like taking the county’s, or even a municipality’s, population and evenly dividing it.
“Redistricting is usually done a year or two after the census. As long as you don’t have a 10 percent deviation, it isn’t required but I can’t remember a time we didn’t have to do it,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, who has worked with county redistricting since the 1990 census.
On a larger scale, redistricting could mean a shift in Mississippi House of Representative and Mississippi Senate seats and even state representation in Washington D.C.
“The U.S. House of Representatives is one of the biggest ones. We need all the representation we can get in Washington D.C.,” Clay said.
Population shifts leading to redistricting could even reshape school district boundaries.
“We’ve got the shifts in population, and that causes headaches for the county. With both the 2000 and 2010 census, the 4th District’s population dropped. It goes back to a lot of people not understanding the importance,” Clay said. “In 2000 and 2010, the 4th District lost, and the 1st District gained. Those two districts don’t touch, so we had to shift around the whole county to prevent the 10 percent deviation.”
Periodically checking in
Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer said the county receives census surveys periodically throughout the year regarding revenue, payroll information, number of county employees and types of agricultural land.
“We more or less think about the census being every 10 years, but there’s a lot more to it,” he said.
With agriculture surveys, questions include the amount of farm land, pasture land and forestry land. With surveys pertaining to county employees, questions asked include how many of them work in administration and law enforcement, for example.
“With the surveys about revenue of the county, they use these figures to help determine which districts qualify for certain grants,” Boozer said.