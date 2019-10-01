ABERDEEN – Two district principals shared a plan during Sept. 16’s Aberdeen School Board meeting encouraging more ACT test taking this school year.
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard said 18 students from her school who scored proficient or advanced in math and English Language Arts will take the test in December.
Twenty-four seventh-graders with the same stipulations will take the test in the spring.
“All seventh- and eighth-grade students will be enrolled in ACT Academy, and this is a program that, when they test, will show their deficiencies, and they can master the skills they’re deficient in,” Howard said.
Aberdeen High School Principal Dr. Dana Bullard said school officials are trying to have more conversations with sophomores and juniors about the importance of the ACT. All students are being encouraged to take the test in October. She said 20 to 30 seniors are taking it again.
“I stressed to them how STAR Student would be chosen by the highest December scores, and students are really interested in that. I also had around 25 10th-graders who signed up to take the ACT,” she said.
Students can receive targeted intervention through online resources.
Bullard said there are eight students participating in AHS’ middle-college program, which allows them to take classes at Itawamba Community College. It is provoking interest from other students.
“All of the students keep coming in every day and asking me what type of subscore [they need to participate],” Bullard said.
ACT subscores are comprised of reading, math, science and English Language Arts, which factor in to the composite score.
In other business, school board members gave input on 24 questions pertaining to education through the Mississippi School Boards Association 2020 legislative survey. It dealt with issues such as teacher pay and incentives and public education funding.
The top legislative concerns were raising teacher pay to the southeastern’s average, fully funding public education, safety at school functions and teacher incentives. The school board’s opinion of top priorities for the Mississippi Legislature is teacher pay and fully funding education.
District financial officer Latasha Campbell gave a report on the historical district fund balance, which has increased from $722,638 in School Year 2010-2011 to $4,826,370.12 for the previous school year.
“We set a goal for 2020, If we stay on target, we should exceed that goal,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay.
The district’s fund balance goal is $5 million.
“We want to make sure, economically speaking, we’re taking care of things that we need. There are a lot of things we want. Everyone who works in the district who gets a paycheck has wants. We’re going to have to be very careful getting stuff just because we want it. We want to make sure that we’re taking care of the things that we need that are fundamental to our objectives,” Clay said.