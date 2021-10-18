ACT scores were included as part of data recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education reflective of assessments given to students this spring. Some Monroe County schools witnessed increases, while others underwent decreases.
The ACT test was administered to last school year’s juniors, and the statewide composite score average was 17.3 through 27,972 test takers for 2021. For 2020 results, the average was 17.7 through 28,394 test takers.
The ACT is comprised of English, math, reading and science tests, and the average of the four tests is calculated for the composite score.
Locally, Aberdeen High School averaged 14.5 through 87 juniors tested, compared to 15.1 the previous school year through 51 test takers.
Amory High School’s 101 test takers averaged 18.9, which was an increase compared to 18.3 for 2020 results through 99 students tested.
The Monroe County School District as a whole averaged a composite score of 17.7 through 147 students tested, compared to 17.8 the previous year with 129 students tested.
As far as its individual schools, Hamilton’s composite score for 2021 was 17.3 through 37 students tested, compared to 18.7 through 40 students tested the previous year. Hatley’s 72 test takers scored an average of 17.4, compared to 17.5 the previous year through 60 students. Smithville’s 38 test takers averaged 18.6, which was a significant increase compared to 17.1 the previous year with 29 students tested.
Nettleton High School’s composite score was 17.1 through 93 test takers, which remained the same as 2020’s composite score of 17.1 when 87 students were tested.
Statewide, there was a 1.1 percent decrease in students achieving ACT benchmarks in college English composition, college algebra, college social science and college biology.