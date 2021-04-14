In the April 14 edition of the Monroe Journal, the prices of Kingsford Original Charcoal and Kingsford Professional Charcoal were mixed up in the Hometown Market ad. The correct price for Kingsford Original is $9.99, and the correct price for Kingsford Professional is $8.99.
Ad correction
Tags
Ray Van Dusen
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
65°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Amory, MS (38821)
Today
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 10:25 am
- Full Forecast
-
Latest Posts
Latest News
- Pedestrian killed in Amory
- Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen
- Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement
- Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate
- Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication
- Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools
- Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election
- Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot