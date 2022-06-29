An ad published in the June 29 edition of the Monroe Journal regarding the City of Amory Electric Department budget for the upcoming fiscal year included incorrect and missing dollar figures.
For the amended budget for 2021-2022, there were actually $85,000 in fines and forfeits in the receipt category, which was missing from the ad. The same $85,000 figure is reflective of the approved 2022-2023 approved budget.
The total receipts total for the 2021-2022 amended budget was actually $17,646,086, and the total receipts for the approved budget for 2022-2023 was $16,946,746.34.
The correct figure for the beginning cash and investment balance for the 2022-2023 approved budget is $1,338,854.66.
The total figure from all sources for the amended budget for 2021-2022 was $19,410,376.84. The total from all sources for the approved budget for 2022-2023 was $18,098,993.60.
In the disbursements category, the total ending cash and investment balance was $3,629,117.12 for the 2021-2022 amended budget and $128,969.08 for the 2022-2023 approved budget.
The ad that published listed a negative balance for the approved budget for the ending cash and investment balance, which was incorrect.
The total disbursement and investment balance for the 2021-2022 amended budget was $19,410,376.84, and the total for the 2022-2023 approved budget is $18,098,993.60.