A Becker woman was charged by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 30 in connection to a Dec. 16 murder case currently under investigation.
While authorities have not located the body of 39-year-old Jack Cowan of Becker, people in the Hamilton, Lackey, Bartahatchie and Stovall Crossing areas with video and/or camera footage from Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 are asked to contact the MCSO at 369-2468.
“Ninety percent of the search has been in the Hamilton area. We’ve had great help from the community with video evidence. A lot of people – both businesses and individuals – have surveillance, and that’s helped us develop a timeline,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, adding the murder took place in Lackey.
He said Melonie Elizabeth Tate, 38, of Becker was charged with accessory after the fact in the case. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set her bond at $75,000.
In late December, Tommy Gene Randolph, 37, of Monroe County and Brian Lee Hoover, 36, of Tennessee were charged with murder and arson. Kayla Marie Morris Johns, 28, of Lackey was charged with accessory to murder.
Randolph was extradited from Jefferson County, Alabama and arrived back in Monroe County Jan. 6. As of Thursday afternoon, he was awaiting his initial court appearance in Monroe County Justice Court.
Hoover’s bond was previously revoked by Judge Sarah Stevens, while Johns’ bond was set at $100,000.
Randolph and Hoover were previously together at halfway houses in Hinds and Simpson counties, leaving at the same time or days apart, before returning to Monroe County. Randolph was tracked to a rehabilitation center in the Birmingham area after the murder.
The case began after a Monroe County employee discovered a burnt out vehicle at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 17 on Levee Road near Amory. The investigation began after the MCSO contacted the vehicle’s owner – Cowan’s sister, who had not been in touch with him for a day.
“We’ve had seven actual investigators and two or three of us that have done investigations before helping out too. Deputies have been pulling videos and putting the word out in the community, so it’s been a team effort for sure,” Crook said.
He said there could be additional arrests and charges filed in the case.