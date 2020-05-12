ABERDEEN – A free drive-thru coronavirus test site will be set up at Artisans Marketplace’s parking lot, located at the intersection of College Place and Meridian Street, May 13-15 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. People should bring a form of identification and an appropriate insurance card.
Representatives from MedPlus will administer the tests, which are quick, safe and free and can be done from the safety of your vehicle.
Additionally, Monroe Regional Hospital continues its drive-thru clinic and test site Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon at its medical plaza.