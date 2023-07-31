Adult learners who plan to attend Itawamba Community College this fall have two scholarship opportunities for financial support.
They include ICC’s Adult Learner Incentive and the statewide Complete 2 Compete.
ICC’s Adult Learner Incentive scholarship, which provides $2,000 ($500 per semester for full-time students and $250 for part-time), is designed to provide an incentive for returning or new students, age 21, or older to pursue a degree at ICC. Criteria for selection include enrollment in a minimum of 12 hours (scholarship can be reduced to $250 per semester for part-time – six hours – status), meeting admission requirements and in good standing at ICC.
The application deadline is Aug. 15, and the form is available at www.apply.iccms.edu. To find out more about the Adult Learner Incentive scholarship, contact Candace Thomas, assistant director of Financial Aid, at cdthomas@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8261.
Qualification requirements for the C2C grant include at least 21 years of age but no greater than 59, Mississippi residency and U.S. citizenship, household income that meets the Grant Household Income Guidelines and financial responsibility for a dependent child. Students must have at least 12 credit hours with no associate’s or bachelor’s degree. The grant will be income-based due to household size (must have an income below at least 200 percent of the poverty level). The grant cannot be used to pay for past debt. For more information on how to apply, contact Bethany Bonner, ICC adviser/counselor, at bcbonner@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1525.
Day and evening, academic, career education, health sciences, eLearning and workforce classes are available in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.
