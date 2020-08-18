Monroe Regional Hospital Director of Respiratory Care and Pulmonary Rehab Coordinator Sandi Roberts is passionate about ensuring access for anyone who may ever need to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), which is a life-saving device designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She is also a cardiac consultant with Cardiac Solutions.
With the upcoming school year approaching, she wants to bring more awareness to sudden cardiac arrest, especially in cases when it strikes young athletes.
“It is tragic when we hear of the sudden death of young children and teens during sporting events. It leaves a devastating impact on the local community to watch a student athlete or child collapse on the field or playground. This year in nearby communities, we have had two such events, one in Tupelo and one in Shannon,” Roberts said in a press release.
Localized sudden cardiac arrest student deaths documented include Tupelo students, Weston Reed, who died in August 2007, and Jaeven Dixon, who died this February. More recently, Shannon High School football player Ju Kobe Kyshon collapsed and died in June while practicing.
According to the press release, his first cousin, Pamela Richardson McNairy, stated that while their family has a history of cardiac disease, Kyshon had no known cardiac problems. She said the coach performed CPR, but there was no AED available on the field.
“My desire is for every town or city to develop a public access program in which AEDs will be located everywhere there will be an assembly of people, including public playgrounds, summer league fields, police cars, basically everywhere one would find a fire extinguisher,” Roberts said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, sudden cardiac arrest strikes approximately 350,000 Americans annually. It occurs in all ages and is the leading cause of exercise-related death in young athletes, which accounts for 15 percent of all fatalities.
Roberts said Mississippi HB1465 mandates all schools to have an AED but added they are not always available at sporting events or practices. Moreover, the AED must be deployed within three minutes of the collapse to increase the chances of a positive outcome.
“Every minute that a shock is delayed, there is a 10 percent decrease in the chance of survival,” she said. “We tend to not think of sudden cardiac arrest occurring to our youth while on the playground, sports events or practices. When it does happen, we have to be prepared. Having public access defibrillators is crucial in the successful outcome in these tragic events.”
Amory School District nurse Jolayne Parchman said in a 2017 Monroe Journal article that 18 percent of all sudden cardiac arrests occur at schools or similar venues.
“There is only a four minute window available to provide treatment to prevent a death. Our number one priority is the safety of our children. We want eventually to have an AED for every coach,” she said in the article.