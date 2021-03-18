When the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported Monroe County’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 March 16, 2020, it was the only county in northeast Mississippi and the second in North Mississippi known to have such a case.
The number of positive cases reported since that time broke 4,000, according to MSDH data last week, with 4,012 cases.
While the state does not report the number of recoveries on a county-by-county basis, Mississippi’s total number of presumptive recoveries to date was 283,953, compared to the over number of positive cases – 299,887 – since March 11 last year.
The total number of deaths associated to people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 130 for Monroe County. Fifty-five of those deaths were at long-term care facilities.
“Last month was a substantial decrease in overall calls. I know a lot of that was contributed to people not just from COVID but who had gotten sick from other things like that. We had half the amount of calls for the month of February than we did the months of December and January,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
He said the decrease of hospitalizations and positive cases locally have contributed to his office’s call volume significantly decreasing.