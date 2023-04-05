While 1,481 people were registered for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance as of late Tuesday, roughly $1.5 million was already paid out to Monroe County residents impacted by March 24’s tornado.
People impacted by the storm are encouraged to apply for assistance as soon as possible.
As far as those with insurance, FEMA has to receive a letter from insurance providers stating what payments are or are not covered before FEMA can award funds.
Applicants who received a denial letter for FEMA assistance, or disagree with its determination on applications, are encouraged to appeal at the disaster recovery center, which is located at the Monroe County Government Complex at 1619 Hwy. 25 in Amory.
The letter may state you are ineligible, so keep reading. Chances are you need to submit a missing document or provide additional information. In other cases, where missing documents are not the issue, you can also file an appeal and explain why you disagree with FEMA’s decision, according to a press release from the agency.
Appeals must be in writing. In a signed, dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal and include: Applicant’s full name; Disaster number (DR-4697-MS); Address of the pre-disaster primary residence; Your current phone number and address; and the FEMA application number on all documents.
If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act for the applicant.
Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be uploaded to your personal FEMA online account. To set up an account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and follow the directions.
Even people who lost power due to the storm or may have lost food due to power outages are encouraged to file for FEMA assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration also has a presence at the disaster recovery center to offer assistance to individuals. The SBA is offering low-interest loans for residents impacted by the storm after they file a FEMA claim.
“SBA provides disaster resources to individuals impacted by the natural disaster. Individuals can apply for those resources. We try to set up separate centers for businesses that aren’t available for FEMA funds,” said Anita Steenson, SBA public affairs specialist.
The disaster recovery center’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 until 6 p.m. Sundays.
The SBA also has a presence at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, located at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen for small businesses impacted by the tornado. It opens at noon on Wednesday. The hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
Steenson said damaged businesses, nonprofits and agriculture operations are eligible to apply through the business recovery center.
She added all loans are fixed and spread out through 30 years.
The deadline for individuals and businesses to apply for physical damages is May 25, 2023, and the deadline for businesses to apply for economic injuries, such as profit loss, is Dec. 26, 2023.
People in need should also register with the American Red Cross, which is set up at the Old Armory in Amory, located at 101 S. 9th St. in Amory.
The county’s distribution centers are located at the former Amory Garment building, Smithville’s former Dollar General and the Wren Volunteer Fire Department. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. While Amory and Smithville’s centers will be closed Easter Sunday and April 10, Wren’s will remain open.
Additionally throughout the county, drivers should use extra caution, especially around utility workers, volunteers and piles of debris.
“Use extra caution at intersections. There are street signs that used to be there that aren’t anymore. Be patient, drive slow and watch for workers,” said Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver.
Beginning Wednesday night, Amory’s curfew will be from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
“We’re going to treat it the same way we have before. If people are going to work or coming home from work, that’s fine. They’re still allowed to do that,” Weaver said.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the curfew is meant to protect victims’ property and not inconvenience anyone.
“I can’t tell people they’re not going to be stopped because the officer doesn’t know where they’re going or coming from. He may make contact with them to find out or he may not,” Bowen said, adding he appreciates everyone’s patience.
He also said a representative from the Mississippi Insurance Commission will be at the disaster recovery center at the Monroe County Government Complex to assist people who sustained vehicle damage during the tornado.
Bowen said according to the state insurance commission’s office, there’s no requirement for people to obtain a police report for hail damage or natural disaster.
“If anyone’s insurance company is requiring a report, they can see the insurance representative at the FEMA tent, and she will help take care of the problem,” Weaver said.
