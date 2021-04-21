AMORY – Three different entities are partnering for Cover Crops Field Day April 27 from 10 a.m. until noon at Cadden Farms, located at 62921 Hwy. 25. Participants can learn about options regarding different cover crops and how to use them.
Mississippi State Extension Service; Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education; and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) experts will speak about cover crop options and selection tools, pros and cons, NRSCS cost shares and planting and crop termination.
There will be field demonstrations of cover crop mixtures and cover crop termination methods.
Pre-registration is required by April 25 at noon by calling the Monroe County Extension Service at 369-4951. For more information, contact Randall Nevins at jrn79@msstate.edu.