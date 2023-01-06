An Aberdeen man was arrested Jan. 5 in a case involving two stolen boats from a local business, which were attempted to be sold online.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said Travon Blanchard, 19, was arrested in connection to the case. Before the arrest, he was out on multiple felony bonds from previous cases.
“If you purchased anything posted on Facebook Marketplace under TrayTray, it’s stolen,” Shumpert said.
He and Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said anyone who has purchased anything from the online seller should contact either department. The Aberdeen Police Department can be reached at (662) 369-6454, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s office can be reached at (662) 369-2468 or (662) 369-3683 after hours.
Both boats were recovered in the Egypt community, and the case is still under investigation.
The MCSO is investigating a separate case involving a breaking and entering in the area of Coontail and Fuller roads and Riverview Cove.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident happened between 9 and 10:15 a.m. Jan. 5. Anyone traveling through the area between 8 and 10:15 a.m. that day who may have seen someone walking, running or pulled over in a vehicle is asked to call the MCSO.
“Be aware there are people breaking into houses. They don’t necessarily want to take a chance on somebody being there. They take the time to scout out a house to see what time you’re leaving, and it’s not a bad idea sometimes to double back. In this case, all the neighbors were at work,” Crook said.
