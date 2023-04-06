mcj-2023-04-05-news-storm-resources

Volunteers unload food and supplies at New Hebron M.B. Church in Egypt provided through a partnership with Holliday's Helping Hands, Freshly's Market, Home Depot and Jesus Outreach Ministry. An outpouring of aid and support is available to tornado victims throughout Monroe County. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Numerous federal, state and local entities are offering assistance to Monroe County residents impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, which impacted communities, such as Egypt, Wren and Amory and areas outside of Smithville.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you