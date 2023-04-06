Numerous federal, state and local entities are offering assistance to Monroe County residents impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, which impacted communities, such as Egypt, Wren and Amory and areas outside of Smithville.
Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is available for impacted Monroe County residents, which includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs; low-cost loans for uninsured property losses; and other programs helping business owners and individuals recover.
A Disaster Recovery Center is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Hwy 25 in Amory.
To apply, access DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA will ask for a current phone number where you can be contacted; your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying; your Social Security number; a general list of damage and losses; banking information if you choose direct deposit; and if insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
If you have homeowner or renter insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
FEMA disaster survivor assistance teams will be in communities to help eligible residents apply for assistance.
As far as home inspections, if you report that you cannot, or may not be able to, safely live in your home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. The inspection may be conducted at the site of the damaged dwelling or remotely. FEMA will contact you to let you know how the inspection will take place.
For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection. However, they may request an inspection if they later find significant disaster-caused damage.
Remote inspections have no impact on the types of other needs assistance available that do not require an inspection. These include childcare, transportation, medical and dental, funeral expenses, moving and storage and others.
On the local front
During a special-called Monroe County Board of Supervisors meeting March 27, it was noted people should pile storm debris on the back side of ditches to avoid them from flooding.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi is coordinating volunteer efforts. Volunteers should go to the former Amory Garment building, located at 902 Main Street S. Volunteers can register at there, where efforts are being coordinated. Volunteers should sign up at the center and be directed to particular areas of need. Sign-in information is important for the relief efforts.
For more information on how to help, visit www.unitedwayms.org or www.volunteerms.org.
The Old Armory is also being used as an American Red Cross shelter. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available at this location.
The former Amory Garment location, at 902 S. Main St., is currently being used as the county’s main donation and distribution point. Donations of items such as water, tarps, baby food and blankets are being accepted there, and the hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No monetary donations or clothing is being accepted at this location.
The Wren Volunteer Fire Department, located at 32655 Hwy 45, is also a hub point for Wren for food and supplies.
In Egypt, there is food, supplies and clothing available at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
There are numerous other sites throughout Monroe County providing meals and supplies.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi can also accept smaller amounts of donations at its office in downtown Tupelo.
People should not go to Amory’s Piggly Wiggly parking lot for assistance. That area is set up for the command center and is limited to responders and officials.
Follow the United Way’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the most up-to-date information about the items needed. For questions about assistance with cleanup, donations or anything else, please call our United Way and Volunteer Northeast Mississippi info line at (662) 231-3959 or (662) 231-6224.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi partnered with the CREATE Foundation for a disaster relief fund to help Monroe County residents impacted by the storm. To donate, go to www.unitedwaynems.org or www.createfoundation.com; call (662) 841-9133 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; mail a check to United Way of Northeast Mississippi, P.O. Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802 or CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802; or drop by the United Way office at 213 W Main St, Ste 110 in Tupelo.
One percent of these funds will be used for the relief effort in Monroe County.
Other outside help
The Small Business Association is also offering assistance to affected residents and businesses through low-interest disaster loans. Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property. Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.
Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.
Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 25, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 26, 2023.
Additionally, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Disaster Help Desk provides expert assistance in the aftermath of disasters. Business owners can call 888-MY-BIZ-HELP (888) 692-4943.
According to the IRS, victims of the storm now have until July 31, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today.
The July 31 deadline also applies to any payment normally due during this period, including quarterly estimated tax payments, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns. In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 24, 2023, and before April 10, 2023, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by April 10, 2023.
If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.
The IRS encourages affected taxpayers to file for an extension electronically by April 18, 2023, if the taxpayer feels more time is needed to complete the tax return before the July 31, 2023, deadline. This can be done for free using IRS Free File. For details about this and other electronic options, visit IRS.gov/Extensions.
