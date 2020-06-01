PRAIRIE – An Aliceville, Alabama man died at the scene of a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Highway 45 Alternate May 31.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said in a press release the victim, Alphonsia Sommerville, 67, was pulling a utility trailer with a 1995 Dodge Dakota with his wife as the passenger. His wife said a tire blew out, and he lost control of the vehicle, causing both the truck and trailer to flip over in the median.
The Sommervilles were traveling south, and the wreck occurred at 7:56 p.m. two miles south of the Highway 383 intersection.
Gurley said Sommerville died from multiple trauma. Neither he nor his wife was wearing a seatbelt, according to the press release.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.