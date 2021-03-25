BECKER – Elementary students at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers have some new reading buddies through an initiative sparked by the Advanced Learning Center Delegates, which is the school’s student leadership team.
The high school students are recorded reading traditional and non-fiction books and every few weeks, a new batch of the videos is uploaded to Google Classroom for elementary teachers to access for their students.
“This has been the brainchild of some of those kids,” said ALC Principal Misty Powell. “All of the schools are K-12 and when they’re not all here at the ALC, they’re on one big campus. There’s a really neat thing about giving back to the younger students. They wanted to try to figure out a way to work on their citizenship skills and their servitude while promoting literacy.”
The idea has been in the works since last spring, but the pandemic stalled its timing. ALC Delegates communicate on a regular basis with elementary school principals at all three campuses, partly for feedback on students’ interests.
“It’s been a great way to bridge learning across the grade span,” Powell said.
Anna Catherine Daher is the sponsor of the ALC Delegates.
Pandemic restrictions this year altered members of the community reading to Hatley Elementary School students for Dr. Seuss Week as they normally would, so the ALC Delegates’ videos were perfect to fill in for guest readers.
“We thought with Dr. Seuss Week, since we were trying to appeal to literacy, it would be a great time to kick it off but this will be an ongoing event,” Powell said.
Hatley celebrated Dr. Seuss Week following spring break. The school had themed days each day of the week, which included lasting lessons.
“On Monday, we read ‘The Lorax.’ We pledged to take care of the Earth. Students said they could pick up trash, not litter, and plant trees to help care for the Earth. Students all signed a pledge card to do their part in caring for the Earth,” said second-grade teacher Cindy Bray.
In addition to dressing up for different themed days, students ate green eggs and ham and other story-themed snacks, wrote poems, did crafts and discussed story characters.
“With ‘One Fish. Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,’ students thought about and discussed their own character traits. The students wrote poems about themselves using these traits,” Bray said.
After “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” students were educated about how anything they want to do when they grow up is attainable. To close out the week, students had cupcakes and wrote reports about their favorite Dr. Seuss books.