AMORY – According to a post from the City of Amory, Ordinances 1723 and 1724 will be the subject of a public hearing set for the Jan. 7 board of aldermen meeting at 6 p.m. The ordinances pertain to the possession, sale and distribution of alcohol and beer in the City of Amory.
The post continues to state the public hearing, as all others, is not intended for creation of ordinances but is intended to provide citizens of Amory who have reviewed the ordinances an opportunity to ask questions or make comments on the contents of these ordinances. The public hearing is in regards to the ordinances referenced above only. Drafts of these ordinances are already in existence and are available for review. These ordinances have been available on the City of Amory website (http://www.cityofamoryms.com/amory-proud/news/) or via the city clerk’s office at City Hall since Dec. 17.
As always, all City of Amory board meetings are open to the public.