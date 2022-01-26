ABERDEEN – Citing little room to spread out, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes presented the idea Jan. 18 of courtroom upgrades to host meetings. He called his proposal Operation Upgrade.
“I’ve got a lot of people who call me and say, ‘I would attend a board meeting, but there’s not enough room for us to spread out,’” he said. “I’m proposing we use space we’ve got across the hallway. That courtroom is an ideal place for us to spread out and allow more people to attend and do it in a safe matter.”
He suggested modifying half of the chairs from the wooden theater-style chairs, moving the speaker system and a podium for speakers.
“This is something that’s long overdue for us because we see all the other board members in other towns seem to be more organized in their board room and have more space for their citizens,” Haynes said.
He also reiterated the need for improvements to the city judge’s chambers.
Haynes also proposed moving the Aberdeen Police Department into the building currently occupied by the electric department after its move due to the need for more space.
The matter of a new space for the electric department was later addressed after aldermen approved an appraisal for property owned by Stevens Auction Company and Brad Bradley alongside Meridian Street.
Haynes and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth thanked taxpayers during their times for input for allowing them to attend recent training through the Mississippi Municipal League.
“One of the best classes I went to was advanced economic development. I hope to have a meeting with citizens with that information because you paid for it. I want you to hear what I heard. It may set your mind at ease because of the way some things are the way they are, why we haven’t gotten this or that or ‘How do we get this or that?’ We all play a part in it. Economic development doesn’t just apply to the ones at the time. It applies to our citizens just as well,” he said.
Aldermen later approved for board meetings to go paperless for aldermen, meaning agendas and documents will all be available on their iPads versus being printed.
COVID information
During his input, Mayor Charles Scott gave updates on COVID-19 testing options, noting an effort through the federal government allowing for four free test kits per each household. The tests are available through www.covidtests.gov.
He added COVID testing is available at the Monroe Regional Hospital Medical Plaza and Dr. Norris Crump and Dr. Arthur Brown’s offices. Testing is also available at the Monroe County Health Department.
“Within the ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] fund, there is a provision that we can actually authorize to pay for [tests] under COVID. What’s going on now is if one of our guys comes up positive is we’re going to send the other person to get tested,” Scott said of employees who work together closely.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said he’s been told people with symptoms shouldn’t take COVID-19 tests within the first three days because it could show a negative result.
“If you have symptoms, you should isolate yourself, wear your mask and wait until the third day to get tested,” he said. “Also what I got from the hospital is the non-believers that won’t take the shots jeopardize themselves and everyone else, including the nurses and doctors.”
Scott added last week Aberdeen’s Meals on Wheels program was temporarily suspended until Jan. 24 because of COVID-19.
Haynes later asked about extending 112 hours of COVID pay for city employees who are out sick throughout the year, but city attorney Bob Faulks said the statutory authority has most likely expired. He will research it further.
In other business
During his input, Devaull noted potholes have been filled in areas of his ward because of a recently purchased piece of equipment.
“[Public works director] Mr. [Richard] Boone had us go out and map each area, especially the main thoroughfares, and we have already mapped out Ward 1. The machine is out, and it is a process and we are repairing potholes,” said Tohana Larthridge of the Aberdeen Public Works Department.
Devaull noted a complaint tab on the city’s website to report potholes is not working, and Scott said he has received a quote from one vendor regarding a website upgrade and will obtain another before presenting back to aldermen.
During her input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom also asked for an update for potholes in her ward, and Scott said the street department was working in that area earlier in the day.
Aldermen approved a quote presented by Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson regarding a need for a project to run utilities underground for an HVAC upgrade at Aberdeen High School. The city will be reimbursed by the school district on the back end of the project.
The electric department will also begin a project in February to remove poles and overhead lines in preparation for dock improvements at the port. The supplies will be reused elsewhere, and the removal is needed for engineers’ future steps of the project.
By the electric department doing the work, more funding from the Mississippi Department of Transportation grant can be used towards the project.
Also related to the port project, aldermen approved for Neel-Schaffer to issue a sealed bid request for dock upgrades with a 90-day timeline.
Also during Scott’s report, two members of the Mayor’s Youth Council explained their citywide cleanup service project planned for this past Saturday, which included more neighborhood-centered cleanups.
“We’ve got six coordinators with this program set up to do it in areas where they live. Instead of coming to an area, we’re having them coordinate in the areas they live so they can get more input from the citizens who know them,” Scott said.
City officials thanked the youth’s efforts for the cleanup.
“I also encourage you to talk to fast food restaurant owners to see if we can also get them involved to help with the litter campaign,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Later in the meeting, an item regarding a $5,000 travel request for the Mayor’s Youth Council to attend a leadership summit at Delta State University was tabled until Feb. 1. Faulks asked for more time to research, citing concerns of funding a trip for non-city officials.
Board members also approved for Scott to seek an expert to update the city’s employee handbook.