AMORY – During its Feb. 7 meeting, the board of aldermen appointed longtime law enforcement officer Steven Summerford to a seat on the Amory School Board.
Outgoing school board member Robert Pickle elected to not submit a letter of interest to serve on the board.
Summerford is a 2002 Smithville High School graduate with 18 years of experience to date in law enforcement with the Amory Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“I have always had an interest to make things even better for a school district that is excellent already. I think I can bring great things to the table,” he said.
His emphasis will be on improved safety and security on the district’s campuses.
Summerford was approved from a list of seven qualified candidates who submitted letters of interest. His term will extend through March 2028.
For a separate school security item, Mayor Corey Glenn suggested for the city to consider providing body cameras for school resource officers in light of a recent incident at a school. Police chief Ronnie Bowen said the only problem he has with body cameras is that they must be activated to record activity.
“There’s no way it can be on all day. [The batteries] don’t last that long. It’s a great thing to have, especially in event of a situation where an officer is called to an event,” he said.
Bowen said he would look into the matter and report back to the mayor.
“In light of what is going on across the nation right now, I think it’s beneficial that we do have something to protect us in a court of law,” Glenn said.
The board revisited an item from its previous meeting and settled on a policy regarding city employees taking vehicles home, which focused on police fleet vehicles driven home by officers while off duty.
Vehicle use will be limited to a 15-mile radius from the Amory Police Department, but the allowance will include distance to the county lines.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham voiced his concern about getting the longest service life possible out of the city’s vehicles through limiting use to duty within city limits.
“We’ve got to make our cars last and minimize the wear and tear of excessive mileage,” he said.
Bowen countered by reflecting on city policy since he has been with the department.
“When I started full-time with the Amory Police Department in 1980, officers had to live within the city limits. I was elected chief in 1993. In 1994, we started to try to sell the idea of taking home cars for maintenance purposes and to extend the longevity of those cars. You are the only board that bought into this, and I think you will see that the long-term effects are going to be good for both equipment and personnel. I think it’s a good recruiting tool,” he said.
Utilities manager Mike King briefed aldermen on a future proposed development to install four electric vehicle charging stations in the city parking lot across from Cadence Bank.
“We have been approved to participate in a Tennessee Valley Authority fast-charge network program typically found along high-traffic corridors. It’s a big deal for TVA to let us participate. It’s a big tool for economic development,” he said.
King said TVA will reimburse 80 percent of the projected $361,000 cost. He speculated while the project would not be an immediate money maker for the city, it would build up in due time as electric vehicles come into wider use.
“It’s going to be a big benefit,” Glenn said.
The board granted permission for King to enter into the next step of the process with TVA by formalizing an agreement to move forward.
In other business, Glenn announced this year’s city cleanup day is set for April 1.
“I appreciate all who participated in the past. We had close to 100 citizens involved last year. Churches were very involved. I’d like to embellish the program and get more involved,” he said of citizen involvement.
In a related matter, Glenn reported on the recent inspection tours of wards 3 and 4 which are represented by aldermen Mark Mitchell and Glen Bingham, respectively. Items noted to receive attention include property cleanup, road signs and ditches.
Glenn is developing a spreadsheet to serve as a tracking guide to document work completed.
“Some great things were surfaced, and we need to make it a goal to finish it,” he said.