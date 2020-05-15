AMORY – During its May 5 meeting, the board of aldermen appointed the newest member of the Amory School Board, Leslie Wise, to fill a seat vacated in April by Ivan Bryant. She is director of care coordination at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center of Amory and has five children attending the Amory School District.
“Next school year I will have children at all campuses,” she said. “I have a very vested interest. I want to be a servant for God and the people of Amory.”
According to discussion during the board of aldermen’s April 21 meeting, there are approximately 47 months left in this school board seat’s term.
Other letters of interest for the position were received from Skip Scaggs, Shelley Grant Summerford, Stacy Forbus and Robin Christensen.
The four aldermen attending the meeting via a conference call voted to forgo the normal interviewing of candidates due to the pandemic restrictions limiting the number of people in the council chambers.
Wise was previously interviewed for an Amory School Board position, and aldermen remembered she made an exceptional presentation.
In other business, board members appointed David Randle to another term the Amory Housing Authority board. Randle’s term will end in June 2025. He was unopposed.