AMORY – The board of aldermen approved dates Jan. 18 for this year’s Amory Railroad Festival, which will be held April 7-10.
“The carnival will start setting up (that week),” Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle said during last week’s meeting.
The last Amory Railroad Festival was held in 2019, and COVID-19 complications forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
Riddle said this year’s events will be similar to those of previous festivals.
A lease agreement for the festival will be submitted to the City of Amory for approval, while remaining details are organized in the coming weeks.
“We plan to have all plans finalized by the end of February,” Riddle said after the meeting.
The Amory Railroad Festival Pageant also announced a date last week of March 5, with more details to follow.
In other business, aldermen approved a $600 donation from the Junior Auxiliary of Amory to be used for community parks improvements. Mayor Corey Glenn requested that the funding be used for projects at Frisco Park.
“I would like for the park to be more visible with items such as bigger planters,” he said.
The aldermen tabled action on a couple of bids for the McAlpine Lake Recreational Trails Program grant until one of the bids is resubmitted with further details.
“I wanted to make sure we’re comparing apples to apples,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan.
Aldermen approved for Wright Construction Contracting Group to replace a 140-foot pipe underneath a rail spur off Waterway Drive at the price of $26,000.
“We were able to get the quote reduced to $26,000 from $32,000,” Glenn said. “It’s work that the general public will never see. It definitely needs to be done. There is a lot of erosion in that area. If we don’t get it done, we will lose value in that track that will end up costing us a lot more money. We’re going to have to bite the bullet to get it done.”
Police chief Ronnie Bowen was approved to sell and transfer title of a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria police car to the Houston Police Department for $1.
“They’re in need of anything,” he said. “We were the recipient of a car from the City of McComb that we used for parts for our K9 car. We’re trying to return favors that have been shown to us.”