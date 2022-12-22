ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Dec. 15, the board of aldermen acted upon personnel matters, including the hire of a new superintendent of the Aberdeen Water Department and acceptance of the park and recreation department director’s resignation.
During its Dec. 6 meeting, aldermen approved Jason Roberson’s resignation as head of the water department, effective Dec. 16.
Mayor Charles Scott entertained a motion last week to hire former water department employee Tony Walker for the superintendent’s position, but Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked if the position can be advertised.
“We have to have someone now because there’s ongoing testing that’s required,” said Scott said.
Walker has the required license to do water testing, but Scott said it’s expired and must be updated.
“He worked here for a long time and knows the system in and out,” said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull. “If you hire him as a manager or hire him period, it’ll be good.”
He noted the two most tenured employees of the water department plan on retiring in 2023.
Following a motion by Devaull and second by Odom, aldermen approved 3-0 to hire Walker on an hourly basis, with him to undergo training to get his testing license renewed within 90 days.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes were not present at last week’s meeting.
As far as the park and recreation department director position, current director Michelle Stewart will serve until Dec. 22. While a line item to hire a new director for the department was listed on the agenda, Odom motioned to table it and for the position to be advertised, which was approved.
In a separate park and recreation matter, aldermen approved an agreement for Okolona’s basketball league teams to use the City of Aberdeen’s gym.
“Okolona is having issues with using their gyms in their city and since they have a small amount of teams and we have a small amount of teams, they would like to join with us and use our gym to be able to participate. We’ll bring both teams and fans and will share with them the door receipts proportionate to the amount of teams they have,” Scott said.
Net income will be shared between Aberdeen and Okolona after expenses, such as paying officials.
Scott said the basketball league begins in January and continues through late March or early April.
The board approved to amend the budget for the building inspector’s office to authorize the lease-purchase of a Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab four-wheel drive at $38,767 from Kirk Auto World in Grenada.
It’s listed at state contract price and will be financed for 48 months through Cadence Equipment Finance at 5.59%.
A line item to hire a code enforcement officer was tabled.
Aldermen also tabled the hire of two firefighters since fire chief Fred Hodges is still evaluating applications.
“I talked to the chief, and he’s been running on an unwritten rule that firefighters have to be 21 years old. The state requirement is 18. I looked it up in our minutes and also looked to see if we have an ordinance that it is has to be 21 for the City of Aberdeen but I cannot find that,” Scott said.
Aldermen approved the hire of one police officer and also approved officer Brandy Sain’s request to move from full-time to part-time status.
Aldermen approved to forego Dec. 20’s regular board meeting, and the next scheduled meeting is Jan. 3.
