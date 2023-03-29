mcj-2023-03-29-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes presents Aberdeen School Resource Officer Jordan Gillespie with a bulletproof vest through the Haynes Foundation during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During March 21’s board of aldermen meeting, Starkville attorney Lydia Quarles spoke with board members during an executive session regarding Walter Zinn Jr’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.

