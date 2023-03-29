ABERDEEN – During March 21’s board of aldermen meeting, Starkville attorney Lydia Quarles spoke with board members during an executive session regarding Walter Zinn Jr’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.
Her firm, Mozingo/Quarles PLLC, is representing the city in the case.
Zinn was approved as city attorney/prosecutor in July 2020 and replaced by Bob Faulks in May 2021, which led to the lawsuit.
Board members voted 2-1 March 7 to terminate Faulks and replace him with Zinn, pending settlement of the lawsuit.
Following a motion last week made by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, aldermen approved 3-1 to settle the lawsuit with a zero balance and each party paying its own fees. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against the matter.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Charles Scott entertained a motion to rescind Zinn’s appointment, but it died due to lack of a motion from board members.
Scott sent a letter to members of the board March 17 regarding conflicts of interest in Zinn’s appointment, along with concerns about appointments made to the city’s election commission.
Copies of the letter were placed on seats in the board room for the public ahead of the meeting.
“I can’t in good conscience follow or implement those motions that are riddled with conflicts of interest and will put our city in jeopardy,” it stated.
The letter stated it was a conflict of interest for Zinn to serve as city attorney since he represented Garth and Holliday in five court cases, four of which are still open.
Scott asked for the letter to be included in the board meeting’s minutes.
Development matters
Aldermen approved 3-1 to rezone property alongside the Highway 45 bypass owned by Torrey Boykin, who is interested in opening a bar and lounge for ages 30 and older. Odom voted against the rezoning.
During a late February public hearing, a suggestion was made for a land swap for city-owned property at Stinson Industrial Park.
“I spoke with Mr. Boykin, and he wanted to proceed with rezoning and after it’s rezoned and somebody wants to swap, he said he’s open to the idea,” said Aberdeen Building Official Roy Haynes.
A comprehensive plan for the establishment will be presented to the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission for approval.
During his input, Holliday asked what efforts are being made to market city property for business. Scott said he has stressed for city-owned property, such as the former Holley building, to be maintained by crews on a more regular basis to make it more presentable to site selection representatives.
He also said having infrastructure in place part of the process.
“We have several companies who want to deal with us, but there are too many other cities that have done the due diligence and have the infrastructure to receive it. We’re competing with all the United States and not just Mississippi,” Scott said.
An agenda item to approve a 10-year tax exemption for Westlake totaling $10,897,835 was tabled. Holliday wanted to discuss the matter further before taking a vote.
“That’s why the police officers aren’t making the money they need, that’s the reason we can’t hire the employees we need and the pay raises because we don’t have infrastructure or tax money coming in,” he said.
Holliday also asked for the city to seek grants to improve a community center in his ward and for a meeting to be set up to strategize a localized cleanup.
Scott said volunteers and residents cleaned up at Southview Apartments the prior Saturday and management was to present a list of issues the complex is facing. Holliday said he wasn’t given notice of the cleanup.
“When we say Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen, we put it out and hope all the aldermen are involved with that. When we do that, everyone is open to cleaning up the city,” Scott said.
In other business
During citizen input, Marianne Butler voiced concerns regarding the city missing a monthly water quality inspection in January due to a personnel change. She presented a veterinarian bill, saying her dogs’ issues were linked to the drinking water.
Holliday suggested for the mayor and city attorney to find a resolution regarding the bill.
Scott said city employees are currently undergoing training to be certified to do water testing.
During her input, Garth asked specifics about the city’s $17 charge for sanitation services. City comptroller Karen Crump said $5 of the charge goes to a line item in the common city budget for collecting limbs and furniture, for example. The Monroe County Solid Waste Department collects household trash.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes asked which days the city picks up items, and public works director Richard Boone said Ward 2 is on Thursday, Ward 1 is on Friday, Ward 3 is on Tuesday, Ward 4 is on Wednesday, and Ward 5 is on Monday. He said a truck has had mechanical issues, which has delayed the schedule.
Evelyn Thompson spoke about the county’s Cross of Christ effort, planned for Aberdeen. Approximately $85,000 has been donated towards the project, and another $100,000 is needed.
She said local auctioneer Dwight Stevens will conduct an auction at Stanford & Son in Lackey April 29 for a cross fundraiser.
“Other places that have had crosses erected have found it brings a lot of visitors in to shop, eat and take part of activities not only in Aberdeen but in our entire county,” Thompson said.
Scott said there’s an upcoming meeting with a company regarding proposed improvements at Newberger Park.
During her report, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said 10 additional stories were submitted to Autio, an app allowing visitors to hear stories about the city. A company representative made a recent pitch on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
“With the additional promotional value of being on the show, we were able to get our stories submitted before there’s a huge wave,” she said.
Aberdeen will also be featured in an upcoming Mississippi Municipal League magazine feature highlighting cities that celebrated Mardi Gras. Also, a marketing firm is beginning to work on a video spotlighting outdoor recreation in Aberdeen.
Robbins also noted upcoming park and recreation department-sponsored Easter egg hunts April 8. People are invited to donate eggs stuffed with candy.
