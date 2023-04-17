ABERDEEN – In its second year back from repeat pauses in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage continues to regain its draw for visitors.
During April 4’s board of aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave an update on the previous weekend’s event, saying visitors from 12 states were represented.
“The luncheons broke records feeding people. The tour groups came from Tupelo, Memphis and Vernon, Alabama with large groups,” she said.
Robbins said the community’s effort helped with the event’s success.
“The organization did an excellent job as far as supporting all the citizens that come in from all over the country to visit our city during Pilgrimage,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
In a similar topic, aldermen approved a request to reject the $290,000 bid received for improvements at The Magnolias and readvertise with an amended scope of work. The historic city-owned home received a $150,000 grant last year for improvements.
The main portions of work include repairing rotten wood on the front of The Magnolias and replacing the elevator. Air conditioner replacement will be removed from the scope of work.
Tax exemption request
While Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday requested for action to be tabled for the second meeting in a row on Westlake’s application for a 10-year $10,897,835 tax exemption, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes stressed how important the manufacturer is for Aberdeen.
“This is something we need to get done this week. This is one of our larger industries in our town. Regardless of what you think they have with an overflow of employees from Aberdeen or not, they still pay Aberdeen taxes,” he said.
Holliday had questions about the plant’s contributions to the city, such as Aberdeen citizens employed there, taxes paid and utilities used. He also asked for Scott to renegotiate the requested tax exemption amount.
“I don’t have a problem with giving them a tax break, but we have smaller companies, a Huddle House, a Waffle House, asking for a five-year tax break and we didn’t give it to them. That’s why Huddle House isn’t on the highway now,” he said.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said Westlake maintains an electrical station in the south side of town, adding its utility bill can be upwards of $600,000 per month.
After further discussion, Scott broke a tie vote to approve the tax exemption request, with Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voting against and Haynes and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voting in favor.
In other business
Haynes thanked the Aberdeen electric, fire and water departments during his input for their roles in responding to March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“The last two weeks since this board met, I’ve been to ground zero practically every day and out in the county where the tornado hit in the Aberdeen area trying to take care of Aberdeen people. It has brought humbleness to my spirit of seeing people grow through tragedy,” he said.
He added the reminder Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church is a distribution center for those living in the area of Egypt, Tumblin, White Rock and McAllister roads.
During her input, Garth recognized Aberdeen police officer Eric Potts for assisting with a car accident while off duty.
“I want everyone to know I am so proud of him and so proud he’s one of ours. Anyone else perhaps probably would have kept going and said, ‘It’s not on my watch. Let them handle it,’” she said.
Aldermen approved for Affluent Marketing and Consulting to present a proposal at the board’s next planning session.
Board members also approved to accept the resignation of Judge Brandon Davis from serving as judge pro-tem for city court and also to advertise for the position.
The board tabled action for a fitness court system at Newberger Park.
