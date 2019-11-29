ABERDEEN – Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing is pushing for efforts to preserve local African-American history. During Nov. 19’s board of aldermen meeting, the future of the town’s first African-American library was discussed.
According to city clerk Jackie Benson, aldermen want to repair the building, located near Newberger Park, and ultimately use it as a museum.
“I want to solve the outside the best we can and pursue grant funds for the inside next year,” Ewing said after the meeting.
City employees have done cleanup work on the property. Ewing previously asked for the cost of a historical marker, and Benson is awaiting a price.
In other business, aldermen approved for a hydrology and hydraulic (H&H) study to be conducted for the road to the Port of Aberdeen. The road sustained flood damage earlier this year.
“Back when we had the port road repaired, we turned it in to FEMA and they have asked us to do an H&H study, which they check your environment and make sure the pipe can handle the flooding,” Benson said.
The study, through Neel-Schaffer engineers, is $14,990, and FEMA will pay eight to 12 percent of the study.
“If we don’t do the study, there’s no way we can get any of the $98,000 back [for repairs],” Benson said.
In a separate infrastructure matter, aldermen approved the low bid of $31,650 from Hanna Contracting to install a box culvert, being purchased from Lee’s Precast, underneath High Extended.
The board also approved to close Meridian Street, from College Place to Commerce Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 for Jingle & Mingle. The Christmas event includes several holiday events and sales throughout downtown.
The board also approved a change of dental and vision insurance for city employees from Guardian to Ameritis.
“It’s going to save each employee on their dental and vision. They also have Lasik and hearing benefits as well. It will save at least $3 per employee on the dental,” Benson said.