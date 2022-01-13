ABERDEEN – Members of the board of aldermen split votes Jan. 4 for a city-appointed seat on the Aberdeen School Board.
Consideration for four applicants during open session – incumbent Patrick Lockett, Leigh Matthews, Antonio Crosby and Caroline Hoskins – either was met with 3-2 votes or died due to a lack of a second before the matter continued into an executive session.
Following the executive session, a motion died to appoint Margie McPherson, but a second attempt to reappoint Lockett passed 3-2, with Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voting against.
In August, aldermen were also split on a school board appointment and ultimately tabled the issue before reappointing Sandra Peoples during its first meeting in September.
Aldermen also made appointments to the city planning and zoning commission, with Bobby Butler and Chestine Clay to five-year terms; Anneice Riddle and Ed Buchanan to three-year terms; and Jim Edwards and Rick Evans to two-year terms.
Jane Nickerson was appointed to a term on the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission.
Building concerns
During her input, Garth spoke on behalf of downtown business owner JoAnn McKinney regarding a neighboring building with structural issues causing concerns for her building.
An agenda item regarding a request for the building’s owner to get a structural engineer report was not acted upon, but city attorney Bob Faulks suggested an adjudication hearing about the building in February since it’s private property.
City inspector Roy Haynes said he would begin the process the next morning.
“Have some pictures. Everyone says it’s obvious that it’s his building [causing issues]. The pictures will show it’s obvious,” Faulks said.
Haynes previously sent a letter to the building owner requesting him to come to the board’s previous meeting, but the matter was not discussed.
McKinney voiced frustration later during citizen input, and Faulks said another option would be a civil lawsuit.
“All I wanted was for him to clear out the bricks because it’s steadily costing me. I had to have my gas line moved and couldn’t work for two weeks,” she said.
Two other agenda items dealing with a security gate and a security camera system for potential semi-truck parking at the former Holley Performance building were tabled to allow for time for additional quotes to be accepted.
COVID information
A Zoom call with officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health was also part of last week’s meeting, and Mayor Charles Scott wanted to share information regarding hours and COVID-19 needs.
“Our office has been closed since April basically because they were having issues with their computers. Now they’re going to be open Wednesdays and Thursdays but they’re having staffing issues,” he said.
Aberdeen’s health department is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. those days, while Amory’s office is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
COVID testing is available Tuesdays and Fridays in Amory, while vaccinations are available on Mondays at the same location.
Scott said people can schedule tests by calling (601) 496-7200 and can schedule vaccinations by calling (877) 978-6453.
In other business
At the request of Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart, aldermen approved to add the NFL FLAG football program to the city’s insurance. It is for ages 5-17 and will be held at the Aberdeen Sportsplex. Stewart said the new program will be played during the spring.
“It’s another program to allow our students to participate in state levels and national levels,” Scott said. “This is one of your better programs because it can train coaches and the officials.”
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins updated aldermen on the impact from the tourism recovery fund, which expired Dec. 31. Through $87,500 received, Aberdeen’s exposure included billboards in north Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama; ads in Good Housekeeping, Southern Living, USA Today and Women’s Day; and two creative videos highlighting unique shopping and outdoor recreation.
By her estimations, the exposure not only reached millions of readers, viewers and travelers and prompted travel request information from as far away as Hawaii, the revenue in restaurant and lodging during the pandemic was $12 million.
During his input, Haynes asked for more police enforcement on Vine Street due to racing, and Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull asked for citizens to help report such instances.
During his input, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked for more patrol near school buses after witnessing vehicles passing one while students were exiting.