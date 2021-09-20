ABERDEEN – For its second time in trying to make an Aberdeen School Board appointment, the board of aldermen approved to reappoint Sandra Peoples with a 3-2 vote Sept. 7.
The motion was made by Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom also voting in favor.
Prior to that vote, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes made a motion, seconded by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, to appoint Antonio Crosby to the seat. It was met with a 3-2 vote, with the remainder of the board voting against.
During their Aug. 17 meeting, aldermen were split between Peoples, Crosby and Caroline Quinn Hoskins for their picks for the school board seat, which prompted the appointment to spill over to last week’s meeting.
The other three candidates for the school board seat were Rev. Alvis Shelton, Leigh Matthews and Eric Westbrook Matthews II.
New bonding procedures
Christy Melton and Gwen Jolly of West Central Agency presented an updated policy regarding bonds for the city.
The new procedure includes requests from the city clerk emailed to the local agency with personal information. The principal, who is the one being bonded, going forward has to fill out an application with the city clerk, who has to email it to us for company approval.
The original signed bond will remain at City Hall, among other procedures.
“With the city’s bonds, or any other public municipality, the city owns those bonds. It protects the city or the county or the hospital. It does not protect that principal you’re bonded for – the aldermen, the chief of police, whatever position you hold,” Jolly said.
Melton said the city is the one repaid, but the principal is the one the bonding company goes after to recoup funds from a claim.
“The city’s covered. The bonding company and agent lose. We’re losing companies. We’re trying to find companies to rewrite,” she said.
Bonds for city officials remain for four years, but if there have been any claims on a bond, there’s a non-renewal policy at the end of the four-year term.
“It would take legislators to come up with a law for what it takes to be bonded before you run for public office. What the average person doesn’t understand is we’ve lost big time. Our agency has lost big time for the past two to three years,” Jolly said.
After executive session, action was tabled regarding the hire of an attorney to represent the city in the matter of bonds to allow for more time to research his pay.
The Point project
Discussion of a water line extension for fire protection at The Point shopping center led to action on the item being tabled.
The cost for a bore underneath Highway 8 for the water line is $25,000 plus additional costs, which raised questions from the board.
“Why can’t the entity do it themselves?,” Garth asked. “If it’s your building, you pay for it.”
Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission member Jim Edwards said usually with bigger projects, the developer pays for such utilities, which are normally turned over to the city.
The matter was tabled to allow for the developer to appear before the planning and zoning commission for further discussion.
Building a FEMA cabinet
Katherine Cunningham of North Mississippi EMS has been working with Mayor Charles Scott to form a localized Federal Emergency Management Agency cabinet.
During last week’s meeting, she said city employees Melissa Moore, Roy Haynes and Richard Boone were approved to go to FEMA training this month in Alabama, and Devaull and city employees Tohona Larthridge, Jason Roberson and Michelle Stewart were approved for October training.
“The training they will take will also exceed with the mass casualty drill the mayor wants me to put together for inclement weather for Monroe County so everybody can be prepared, know what to do, not panic, know how to do it and when to do what you need to do,” Cunningham said.
There is no cost to the city.
Police matters
During her input, Garth asked why patrolmen were recently driving in excessive speeds to answer a call on Scales Street.
“If it was a domestic call, I’m sure he had already beat her by the time she got loose to call down there. They were endangering pedestrians on the street about 6 o’clock in the morning and driving like they had lost their mind. We’ve wrecked enough cars, so I need [Aberdeen Police Chief] Mr. [Quinell] Shumpert to explain that to me,” she said.
After executive session, aldermen approved to terminate a police officer and post and advertise for another to fill the position.
In a separate police matter, Mayor Charles Scott asked for Chris Dobbins to read a state statute regarding drag racing, which is a misdemeanor.
“If they’re simply taking off, that’s technically reckless driving. Am I right?,” Allen said.
Dobbins said drag racing is normally hard to prove in court, so most of the tickets are written for careless driving or reckless driving when illegal street racers are caught in the act.
Aldermen approved a lease rate of 2.34 percent from BancorpSouth for the purchase of three Ford Explorers for the police department. The vehicles were previously approved and are currently being outfitted.
Part of the cost is being covered with CARES Act funds, leaving $75,704.76 to be financed.
In other business
Scott will host his next set of town hall meetings throughout the week. Ward 3’s town hall will be Sept. 15 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church. Sept. 16’s will be at James Creek M.B. Church for Ward 2, and Ward 1’s will be Sept. 17 at Southside Baptist Church.
The town hall meetings will be held at 6 p.m. each night.
The board approved the low bid of $65,000 from Clean Cut Lawn Care for cemetery mowing.
Scott made mention of the approximately $450,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant the city recently received for port improvements.
“Some of the main areas that will be worked on will be the north dolphins, the exiting pile wall, crane pad, upgrading the south dolphin, a truck scale, demolishing the existing scale house and exiting operation control tower,” he said.
He also said work began Aug. 31 for General Young Park improvements.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared that Blue Bluff Campground was named as one of the best campgrounds in the state by Mississippi Magazine for its travel edition. Aberdeen RV was also named one of the best RV dealerships in Mississippi.
“It is an accomplishment and it’s in their current magazine issue for September and October, which was distributed for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern’s first home games,” she said.
Scott shared localized COVID-19 vaccination information but has been unable to obtain specific information from the Mississippi State Department of Health for Aberdeen or the 39730 zip code.
“Monroe County is currently at 48 percent, which is pretty good, but it’s only at 40 percent as far as getting that second shot,” he said. “We’re going to continue anyway to coordinate the COVID vaccination.”
He wants for more Aberdeen School District students and their parents to be vaccinated in order to restore traditional learning versus the hybrid model.
Aldermen tabled an Urban Development Assistance Grant loan totaling $52,500 for Harvey’s BBQ. The Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission was expected to address the potential new location of the business earlier this week.
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart was suspended for three days with no pay due to circumstances dealing with a back to school haircut drive held in early August in the park and recreation building. It was a unanimous vote.
After executive session, aldermen gave permission for the Aberdeen Electric Department to start work on a site pad at Stinson Industrial Park for its new location. City officials were to walk the area to determine the placement.
The board also rejected two bids for electric department scrap metal to allow for more research for potential hirer bids.
Haynes said during his input the people need to be aware the city does not pick up tires, shingles or any debris from contractor jobs, such as trees.
During her input, Odom said she has received complaint calls of city employees mowing private property, and Scott asked for specific addresses.