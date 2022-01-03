ABERDEEN – While the original plan for a new Aberdeen Electric Department building at Stinson Industrial Park has changed, the board of aldermen took preliminary action Dec. 21 to pursue a building purchase for the department.
Board members approved for city attorney Bob Faulks to review all required documents to purchase the Stevens Auction Company building alongside Meridian Street.
“We had one plan to build from the ground up and, of course, building from the ground up with the way materials are right now, the price is pretty high. Stevens Auction is already built. The structure is already there, and the yard is already there,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson.
The current Aberdeen Electric Department building is experiencing leaks and mold, and the cost to repair the roof is $142,000.
The asking price for the Stevens Auction Company building is $300,000, and the asking price for property behind it $65,000. Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said the estimated cost for a new building is $6 million.
Electric department trucks are also subjected to weather issues, and the proposed new location has storage areas to keep them dry.
Engineers will have to look at the proposed property for a future step, and Thompson will present a final price to aldermen once all of the information is finalized.
“Long term, this will be a positive investment. They’re going to spend less money in 10 or 15 years at a new location instead of maintaining the location where they are,” said city engineer Dustin Dabbs.
Also during his report, Thompson explained more efficient steps the department is taking such as remote disconnects and reconnects. Between recent projects for individuals and businesses and the sale of scrap, the electric department netted an additional $37,325.38 for November and December.
In another related matter, aldermen approved to continue with GE for meter service as the electric department has three more years through its contract.
McFarlane awards
During his report, Mayor Charles Scott said McFarlane Fund grants were to be presented the following day, which benefited several entities throughout the city. The CREATE Foundation facilities the endowment fund.
The Aberdeen School District received $11,000; the Mayor’s Youth Council and Prairie RCDC each received $1,500; Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and Aberdeen Main Street each received $2,200; and L&J Nursery, Calvert’s ABC Pre-School & Nursery and Ms. P’s Nursery each received $2,000.
Individual input
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes asked where the board stood in making the next city appointment to the Aberdeen School Board. Mayor Charles Scott said applications were being reviewed, and the matter would be addressed at the Jan. 4 meeting.
“This is what got us in trouble the last time. We wound up with a school board member serving almost a half a year that was never appointed,” Haynes said.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth said the city still has applications from the previous school board appointment, which was made in September, and no one else except for the sitting member has applied.
Haynes said he’s also received numerous calls regarding semi-truck parking throughout town and asked where the city stood on using the former Holley Performance building. Scott said he is awaiting estimates for gates and security cameras. He also added property owners who have a problem with trucks parking on their property should notify either him or the police department.
Scott said later in the week he wants for the parking situation at Holley to be resolved by the end of January and wants to ensure truckers their vehicles will be secure at the site.
He added an upcoming goal is to pave Meridian and Matubba streets and Highway 8.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said he has noticed improvements in patching potholes since the city recently purchased a hot box. Scott reminded people they can report potholes by clicking on the complaint tab on the homepage of the city’s website, www.cityofaberdeenms.com.
After talking to one of the business owners, Garth said an issue regarding Charlee’s Angels’ Urban Development Assistance Grant balance needs to be resolved, saying there’s a mistake in the amount owed to the city.
Before approving the bills, Haynes raised his concerns about overtime pay, which went from $6,000 one pay period to $10,000 the next. He wanted to discuss the issue further during executive session.
After a lengthy discussion, Richard Boone and Tohona Larthridge of the Aberdeen Public Works Department were approved to attend an upcoming conference in Georgia.
Aldermen also approved the hire of a certified firefighter.
Haynes suggested for the city to send letters of appreciation to those who contributed to the city during the holiday season.
“There was a lot of love being shown during the past two weeks. They may not be looking for something, but they deserve a pat on the back to say, ‘Thank you,’” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved Dabbs as the city agent for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant. Scott said the city has to have an engineer to provide information regarding such grants.
Dabbs said the city is referencing the county’s hazard mitigation plan, which isn’t out of the ordinary but asked to look into the status of a localized plan since grants are so competitive. Referencing a hazard mitigation plan is a grant requirement.
A December to Remember
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave a report on the success of several December events in Aberdeen, including Dec. 7’s Christmas parade.
“From the drone shots, I’m estimating 2,000 to 2,500 people were at that parade,” she said. “It was outstanding, and we’re working on the economic impact report and I’ll have it for you in January.”
Each aldermen throughout the meeting complimented the parade and the committee members who organized it. There were more than 80 entries, and the parade lasted longer than an hour.
“I had a lot of comments about the parade this year. A lot of people said it’s the best one we’ve had in a number of years. People were very enthusiastic about it,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
Allen said it was the biggest Aberdeen parade he attended in decades.
Robbins also reminded aldermen of exposure the town is receiving, including an article in the January issue of Mississippi Magazine. She said an ad in Southern Living led to 1,200 requests from people interested in visiting Aberdeen.
As far as upcoming events, Aberdeen police officer Cedric Sykes, who hosts the Mr. Gospel Show Sunday mornings on the AM radio station 1240, said his annual fundraiser concert is Feb. 20 at Northside Christian Church in West Point.