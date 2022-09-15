ABERDEEN – Following an executive session Sept. 6, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 to terminate Richard Boone, who served as Aberdeen Public Works director for the past several years.
Ward 1 Aldermen Robert Devaull, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted to terminate Boone, while Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against.
The board cited a number of reasons for his termination.
During open session, Boone’s request to hire an operator for public works was voted down 3-2.
“It seems to me like every time we come to a board meeting, we’re either hiring or firing somebody in public works,” Odom said, adding the board followed Boone’s recommendations.
Devaull was under the understanding all open positions in the department were filled, especially with the Monroe County Solid Waste Department’s upcoming takeover of garbage pick up in the city next month.
“What I understood was we were going to save money not filling those three slots that were vacant there and now you’re telling me we’re about to fill one and we hired two at the last board meeting. It just doesn’t add up to me,” he said before voting against the hire.
The city partners with a workplace development program, and Boone said certain slots were already designated for successful completers, adding there is funding for his requested hires.
Cemetery business
In other business, aldermen approved a new cemetery deed rate of $500, an increase from the previous rate of $300.
“That $500 will pay for the plot and a [stone corner] marker so you know where the site is,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Haynes asked if people who currently own lots will get markers, but Scott said it’s for people who purchase plots going forward through the city.
During her input, Odom said there have been issues at Oaklawn Cemetery with the way plots have recently been dug.
Following executive session, the board awarded the cemetery mowing bid to Clean Cut Lawn Care, which currently maintains the cemeteries.
Project updates
Engineer Dustin Dabbs gave an update on the city’s street paving project. Highway 8 and South Matubba Street have been finalized.
“Meridian is the third street to be done, and we’re going to coordinate it in conjunction with the parking lot we have to do at Aberdeen Electric,” he said. “Those are the three streets, and we’re trying to save every dollar we can to extend that as far as we can, but I don’t believe it will be enough to extend it into adding any additional streets.”
He suggested the thought of changing the overlay depth from two inches to an inch and a half on Meridian Street to include additional streets, if the board chooses.
“Another option is oil prices seem to be trending in the right direction. If we want to wait a few weeks or a couple of months and bid something out over the course of winter, we might be able to get a little bit better price,” he said.
Devaull said during his input only so much money was available, and the city wanted to address thoroughfares in need. During his input, Haynes voiced his frustrations about the lack of paving in his ward.
“I guess I didn’t ask enough questions. I heard the words Matubba Street, thinking we were going to pave all of it only to find out after the fact we’re not going to pave all of Matubba. It came right up to the edge of Ward 3, and that was the end of it and I also heard tonight we’re going to do the same thing with Meridian,” said.
Scott said there are infrastructure needs in one residential area and it would require repairing that section of Matubba Street if it was recently paved.
In a separate topic, Dabbs said renovations at the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new location are on schedule, and the next steps include fencing and concrete structures to be poured.
Aldermen also approved a closeout for the recent Bulldog Boulevard drainage project and a pay request for dock repairs at the port.
In another infrastructure matter, Dabbs said the portal is open until Sept. 30 for Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality water improvement funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. While he said the city needs to formalize its list, Scott said the main project was water system improvements in Egypt.
Allen asked if any local projects can be submitted, and Dabbs named a list that could be eligible.
“I anticipate we will probably ask for more. If something doesn’t get approved, then we would still have other projects that would still utilize ARPA money,” Dabbs said.
Aldermen approved for six accounts to be closed related to a 2003 Aberdeen Electric Department bond issue that has been satisfied and for the remaining $280.335.02 to be moved to the electric general fund.
Haynes passed along appreciation from Aberdeen School District officials about the addition of LED lighting and asked for more lighting on the home side of the football field.
Aldermen also approved Aberdeen Police Department Investigator Dwayne Ealy’s request to work part-time instead of full-time. Part-time officer Chaz Thompson was hired as a full-time officer.
Individual input
During citizens’ input, Em Walters spoke on behalf of the Day Commission regarding state funds The Magnolias recently received. The money is to be deposited into a separate city fund, which will be paid be the city.
“We’re fine that it goes through the city to be paid but we want to be sure that we are the only ones who determine what this pays,” she said.
Last year, the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission applied for a grant to put Baptist Ville on the National Register of Historic Places, and commission chairperson Kathy Seymour said a contractor has been selected to begin work next month.
“There will be a community meeting when she gets here so she can meet with people and people can understand why she’s photographing all the houses. There are approximately 250 buildings in that district. We’re anxious to get this done and turn it into the National Register committee and hope for their approval. It would be the first Black National Register district in Aberdeen and I venture to say, in the state,” Seymour said.
The commission is also applying for a $336,000 community heritage grant for the M&O Depot.
During his input, Devaull said people are disposing of tires again alongside Peacock Alley.
“I ask the citizens to come forward and report the scoundrels that are doing it so we can pursue some legal action,” he said.
In asking about employee raises budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year, Garth asked about the selection of who will receive raises, particularly asking about the street department, and Scott said some employees got raises in the department.
Odom voiced her concern about a barbershop in operation alongside Meadowlane Drive.
“I thought we had an ordinance. If they’re not going to be enforced, then we don’t need them, do we?” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.