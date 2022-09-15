mcj-2022-09-14-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Aberdeen Public Works Director Richard Boone was terminated from his position following an executive session during last week's board of aldermen meeting. 

ABERDEEN – Following an executive session Sept. 6, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 to terminate Richard Boone, who served as Aberdeen Public Works director for the past several years.

